Defra u-turns on SFI scheme closure after NFU legal pressure

The government has been forced to reconsider its decision to abruptly close the 2024 Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme, following legal pressure from the NFU.

The union coordinated a potential legal challenge on behalf of a group of its members, arguing that Defra acted unlawfully by shutting down the scheme without warning in March.

The NFU claimed that thousands of farmers were left in limbo with partially completed applications, and that some had suffered financial losses after investing in anticipation of joining the scheme.

More than 6,000 farmers had already begun applications when the scheme was unexpectedly scrapped, the union said, insisting these cases should still be processed.

On 9 May, lawyers acting for the government confirmed that Defra Secretary Steve Reed “is retaking the decision to close the SFI scheme 2024 without notice.”

Farmers who saved their application but didn't submit within two months of the closure will now be allowed to apply up to a maximum of £9,300 per application.

The department has also informed stakeholders to expect further updates, including guidance on impacted farmers and confirmation of a revised SFI offer.

It has also pledged to launch a new version of the SFI scheme following a consultation with the farming industry.

Responding to the news, NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “We said from day one that this sudden closure, with just minutes’ notice, was wholly unacceptable and always wrong.

“The NFU was determined to use its expertise to challenge this devastating decision, and I would like to thank those members and staff who led this work.”

The abrupt closure of the SFI has left many farming businesses facing significant financial uncertainty, according to a recent poll.

Surveying over 300 farmers, it revealed the widespread frustration and disruption caused by the unexpected policy change announced last month.

Nearly 95% of respondents told the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) they had planned to apply for more options under the expanded SFI scheme before it was suddenly withdrawn.

Of those surveyed, over half (54%) were already in an SFI agreement, while 40% were not yet enrolled but had intended to join under the updated offer.

Only a small minority—4.5%—reported that they were satisfied with what they had been able to achieve under the scheme prior to its closure.

Victoria Vyvyan, CLA president, said: “We’ve been lobbying for the government to take note of the thousands of farmers who were mid-application when the SFI scheme suddenly shut, and we’re glad they have now listened.

“It’s a limited amount of money, but it does take a bit of the sting out of the suddenness of the closure.

“The way for Defra to avoid such a shock again is to be open and transparent, and work with industry to design the revised scheme.”