Defra urged to restore pre-pandemic UK pork exports to China

A cross-party group of MPs has urged Defra to set out actions to help UK pork exporters regain access to the important Chinese market.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee has highlighted that some of the UK's largest abattoirs are still unable to export to China.

Abattoirs surrendered their licences to export to the world's largest consumer of pork in 2020 when they had Covid-19 outbreaks in their facilities.

Earlier this year, the Chinese government lifted Covid restrictions, with abattoirs having to complete requirements set out by the General Administration Customs China (GACC).

The chair of EFRA, Sir Robert Goodwill MP has now called for Defra Secretary Thérèse Coffey to lead a "rapid cross-government solution" to help UK abattoirs regain access to the vital market.

This includes by engaging with the GACC in order to restore the pre-pandemic status quo of UK pork exporters’ access to China.

Sir Robert said: "Some of our biggest pig abattoirs remain unable to export to the key Chinese market following the voluntary surrender of their licences in 2020 after outbreaks of Covid.

"I understand there the plants have fulfilled all the requests made by the General Administration Customs China (GACC) necessary for the suspensions to be lifted.

"I also believe that there has been some positive dialogue recently, and note that China relaxed all Covid-19 restrictions on 8 January 2023."

He added: "The Committee calls on Defra to lead a rapid resolution by government to this issue, including engagement with the GACC, in order to restore the pre-pandemic status quo for the licencing of UK pork exports.

"The Committee requests that you set out the steps the government plans to take in this regard."

The pig sector has faced unprecedented challenges over the last year, with rising costs and global labour shortages putting pressure on producers and processors.

The sector has lost almost one-fifth of its pig breeding capacity as a result of two years of crisis.

Last month, Defra announced new regulation for written contracts to provide 'fairness and certainty' for UK pig producers.