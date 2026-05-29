Defra urges agrifood businesses to prepare for SPS deal

Agrifood businesses have been told to prepare for major UK-EU trade changes that could remove routine checks and certificates on many food, plant and animal products from mid-2027.

The government has published new guidance on the planned sanitary and phytosanitary agreement, known as an SPS agreement.

The planned deal will cover UK-EU trade in plants, animals, food, feed and related products.

Defra said it intends for the agreement to take effect in mid-2027.

However, exact timings will depend on the outcome of ongoing negotiations.

The department said some businesses may need longer to adjust to the new arrangements and that it would work with them to support a smooth transition.

Defra said “every business in the agrifood sector should start to prepare for the changes now”.

The agreement is expected to reduce paperwork and checks for many agrifood movements.

Trade is also expected to resume in products including fresh sausages and burgers, certain shellfish and seed potatoes.

Once the agreement comes into effect, goods entering Great Britain from the EU, or Northern Ireland from Great Britain, will no longer need export health certificates or phytosanitary certificates.

They will also no longer need ISPM15 marking for wood packaging material or Northern Ireland plant health labels.

Dairy, fish, eggs, meat, plants and plant products will no longer need routine SPS border checks when entering Great Britain from the EU, or Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

However, Defra said processes would remain in place to monitor compliance with biosecurity requirements for some goods entering and moving within Great Britain.

Some limited movements from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, such as live animals, may still need simplified certification.

This would be in line with arrangements that applied before the UK left the EU.

The changes are expected to affect rules covering food standards, animal and plant health, feed, pesticides, veterinary medicines and official controls.

Defra said the EU had accepted that there would need to be areas where the UK keeps its own rules, as set out in the May 2025 Common Understanding.

The details remain subject to negotiation.

The government said it was important that the UK remains able to set high animal welfare standards, support public health and support the use of new and innovative technologies.

The government is also reviewing the digital systems businesses will need to use once the agreement is in place.

For most imports from the EU, businesses will not need to use digital systems because most goods will be exempt from pre-notification controls.

Goods that are not exempt will need to use EU digital systems, such as TRACES NT.

There will be no change to digital systems for customs declarations.

Defra has also been gathering views from businesses and stakeholders on the proposed agreement.

A call for information received 489 responses from across the agrifood sector, including small and medium-sized businesses.

Responses came from agriculture and horticulture, food production and manufacturing, animal health and veterinary services, retail and wholesale, logistics and transport, fisheries and aquaculture, and representative bodies across the supply chain.

Defra said it would use the findings to shape further work with businesses and help them understand what may be required.

Full findings are due to be published in summer 2026.

Businesses are being advised to stay in contact with trade bodies, speak to suppliers and customers, and sign up for Defra updates as negotiations continue.

Defra said it would continue to work closely with industry so that organisations of all sizes have “the clarity and support needed to be ready from day one”.