Defra 'working hard' to stop bluetongue spread, Steve Reed says

The Defra Secretary has visited an Essex farm to hear about the worsening bluetongue situation, ensuring them that the government is 'working hard' to stop the virus's spread.

Steve Reed, who was accompanied by Animal Plant Health Agency (APHA) staff, heard about the impact this disease has been having on the industry.

According to the latest figures available, last published on 23 September, 98 farms have reported an outbreak since late August, which was this summer's first case.

The government recently extended its bluetongue 'restricted zone', which now covers the entire east of England from Lincolnshire to West Sussex.

Bluetongue virus is primarily transmitted by midge bites and affects cattle, goats, sheep, deer and camelids, with case numbers now increasing dramatically in northern Europe.

Symptoms include fever, lethargy, ulcers or sores in the mouth or nose, and reduced milk yield.

Disease control zones were put in place to control the movement of potentially affected animals as soon as bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) was detected.

Following his visit to the Essex farm, Mr Reed said he understood that the restrictions impacted farmers' businesses, but stressed the importance of adhering to these.

“I have heard first-hand the experiences of farmers battling this disease and we are working hard to prevent its spread into other areas of England and Great Britain.

"We are committed to working with everyone affected and urge people to report livestock they suspect have the disease.”

Sascha Van Helvoort, APHA veterinary head of field delivery, added: “The increasing number of bluetongue cases demonstrate the importance of vigilance from livestock keepers and farmers.

“We have field teams, vets and scientists across the country who are working hard to help tackle bluetongue virus and ensure farmers are being supported.

“If you have any suspicions of disease, you must report this to the Animal Plant Health Agency immediately so we can provide assistance.”

It comes as Defra recently permitted the use of the currently available unauthorised BTV-3 vaccines, subject to licence.

The department recommends farmers and animal keepers to work with their veterinarians to decide if vaccination is right for their animals.

To prioritise initial supplies, a general licence allows those in high-risk counties of England to use the vaccine.

Specific licences can be applied for through APHA by animal keepers elsewhere in England who wish to use the vaccine

BTV is a notifiable disease. Suspicion of BTV in animals in England must be reported to APHA on 03000 200 301, 03003 038 268 in Wales or a local Field Services Office in Scotland.