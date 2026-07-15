Derbyshire farmer will face no charge over fatal shooting

A Derbyshire farmer arrested on suspicion of murder after 19-year-old Marcus Smith was fatally shot at his property will face no further action.

Derbyshire Constabulary was called to reports of a burglary at the property on Eccles Road in Whaley Bridge during the early hours of 1 May 2024.

Mr Smith, from Chapel-en-le-Frith, was found with a fatal gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

The farmer, a man in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained on police bail for more than two years while officers investigated the circumstances.

Police passed a file of evidence to specialist lawyers at the Crown Prosecution Service, who reviewed the case and decided that no charge should be brought in relation to Mr Smith’s death.

Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The man has been released from police bail with no further action being taken by police.”

Three men arrested in relation to the reported burglary at the same property remain on bail.