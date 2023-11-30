Devon commercial poultry farm confirms outbreak of bird flu

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in commercial poultry on a farm in Devon, making it the second bird flu case confirmed this week alone.

A 3 km Protection Zone and 10 km Surveillance Zone have been declared by Defra following the outbreak near Cranbrook, East Devon.

This means movement restrictions within these zones – for example, poultry, carcases, eggs, used poultry litter and manure – to prevent any further spread of disease.

It follows a case of bird flu in broiler breeders near Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Northumberland, on Monday (27 November).

Before that, the virus was confirmed in a backyard flock on the Orkney Islands on 22 November.

Despite this increase, avian influenza risk level in wild birds was recently reduced from high to medium following a reduction in the number of findings of HPAI during the past few months.

The risk was reduced from high, 'event occurs very often', to medium, 'event occurs regularly'.

The government's risk level remains 'low' for poultry, but farmers and keepers are still being urged to remain vigilant.

However, scientists have warned against complacency as the virus could increase in the UK this winter as it spreads in Europe.