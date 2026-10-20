Devon farmer faces £20,000 bluetongue losses as 60 sheep die

Bluetongue has killed around 60 sheep on a Devon farm, with losses estimated at £20,000 (Stock photo)

A Devon sheep farmer says bluetongue has killed around 60 of his animals and cost his business £20,000, with fears that the damage to his breeding flock could lead to further losses next year.

The livestock producer, Mark Walter, has also spent £5,000 purchasing replacement rams amid fears that the disease has affected his existing breeding stock, adding to the mounting costs of an outbreak that began in July.

Mr Walter, who lambs between 750 and 800 ewes and finishes around 2,000 lambs annually, said the financial consequences could continue for another year as surviving animals struggle to recover.

Speaking to the NFU, he described the impact of bluetongue on his flock, which has suffered substantial losses alongside reduced growth rates and additional feeding requirements.

The disease has also affected his beef enterprise of around 100 cattle, with poor grass growth during the summer compounding the pressure on livestock.

Mr Walter first noticed signs of illness towards the end of July, when several young ewes with lambs began showing symptoms including excessive drooling.

After contacting his vet, he moved quickly to vaccinate his flock before laboratory results confirmed bluetongue.

Despite those efforts, the disease killed approximately 60 sheep, including breeding ewes, rams and lambs.

Beyond the immediate livestock losses, concerns are growing over the potential long-term effects of the disease on breeding performance.

Mr Walter has spent £5,000 on additional rams because of fears that infection has affected the fertility of his existing animals.

Jemma Young, from Penbode Farm Vets, who has been helping to treat his flock, said fertility testing had revealed worrying results.

She estimated ram fertility at around 50% based on her experience, with other veterinary practices reporting levels as low as 30%.

Although the effects of bluetongue on ram fertility can be temporary, recovery can take several months, creating uncertainty for farmers preparing for future breeding seasons.

The disease has also left surviving lambs in poor condition, with Mr Walter estimating that some could take between three and six months to recover.

Slower growth, additional feed requirements and potentially reduced carcass quality are expected to add to the financial burden.

Vaccination is another significant expense, with doses costing approximately £2.50 to £3 per animal, before additional veterinary treatment and labour are taken into account.

Mr Walter warned that some of the biggest financial consequences would be difficult to calculate, particularly the additional time spent caring for affected livestock and the delays in getting animals ready for slaughter.

He estimated that the farm could take a further 12 months to recover from the outbreak.

The farmer's experience comes amid a widespread bluetongue outbreak that has hit livestock businesses across Britain, particularly in the South West.

Latest figures from the Animal and Plant Health Agency, published on 19 October, show 3,424 confirmed cases across UK premises during the 2026/27 bluetongue season.

Of those, 2,883 are in England, with Devon accounting for 1,288 cases, making it the country's worst-affected county.

Neighbouring Cornwall has recorded 367 cases, while Somerset has reported 350.

Bluetongue is transmitted by biting midges and can cause fever, swelling, mouth lesions, excessive salivation and, in severe cases, death.

The NFU has continued to call for additional government support, including assistance with fallen stock disposal costs, as producers struggle with the financial and emotional consequences of the outbreak.

Farmers are being encouraged to remain vigilant for symptoms, discuss vaccination with their veterinary surgeon and report suspected cases promptly.

For Mr Walter, the immediate livestock deaths represent only part of the damage, with concerns over future breeding performance and rising production costs threatening to prolong the financial impact well into 2027.