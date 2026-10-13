Devon farmers 'completely exhausted' as bluetongue takes its toll

Devon councillors are calling for urgent financial and mental health support as bluetongue continues to affect farmilies

Bluetongue has left Devon farmers battling livestock deaths, mounting bills and fears of fewer lambs and calves next year, councillors have heard.

The outbreak has prompted urgent calls for financial and mental health support, with modelling suggesting losses to farming and the wider rural economy could run into millions of pounds.

Devon has recorded more bluetongue cases than any other English county this season, with 1,269 confirmed affected premises, according to the latest Defra figures.

The county accounts for around 45% of England's 2,812 confirmed cases, highlighting the scale of the outbreak facing local livestock farmers.

Across the UK, 3,338 affected premises have been confirmed, according to figures published by Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) on 12 October.

Devon County Council's Corporate Infrastructure and Regulatory Services Scrutiny Committee heard that farmers were struggling with the demands of caring for sick animals alongside drought, forage shortages and wider financial pressures.

Stephen Dennis, regional manager for the Farming Community Network (FCN), warned that the outbreak had taken a significant toll on farming families.

“Bluetongue has been a dramatic disease for many farmers. Caring for affected animals takes a huge amount of time and many farmers have been left completely exhausted.”

Beyond the immediate livestock losses, concerns are growing about the disease's impact on future breeding performance.

Bluetongue can affect fertility in rams and bulls, while poor condition among female animals could result in fewer lambs and calves being born next year.

Mr Dennis warned that these longer-term effects could place further pressure on farm incomes, with some businesses potentially facing financial difficulties beyond the current outbreak.

“That could have a serious effect on farm incomes next year and beyond,” he said.

Bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3) has affected livestock across Devon since July, adding to an already challenging year for the county's farmers.

The viral disease is spread by biting midges and can cause serious illness and death in susceptible livestock, particularly sheep. It poses no risk to human health or food safety.

Affected farmers have faced additional veterinary bills, vaccination costs and fallen stock disposal expenses, alongside uncertainty over future breeding flocks and herds.

Liz Warner, a Devon farmer and representative of the Devon County Farms Estate, said tenant farmers were already struggling after a dry summer left forage supplies under pressure.

Some had been forced to use winter feed reserves early, with bluetongue adding further costs and livestock losses.

The committee also heard concerns about the emotional impact of the outbreak, with calls for greater support for farming families facing financial uncertainty and the distress of losing animals.

Councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, Devon County Council's cabinet member for rural affairs and a sheep farmer, said urgent action was needed to protect farmer wellbeing.

“We need better mental health and wellbeing support for our farming community now.”

She also called for clearer communication with farmers, reliable vaccine access and a long-term strategy for managing bluetongue and other livestock diseases.

Cllr Cottle-Hunkin suggested examining government-supported vaccination programmes in European countries, warning that a changing climate could increase the risk of livestock disease outbreaks.

Chris Rice, farmer and team manager at Heart of the South West Trading Standards, urged struggling farmers to seek advice and assistance.

“You do not have to face these challenges on your own,” he said.

Councillors agreed that the committee chair and cabinet member for rural affairs should write to Defra seeking a review of the Government's response to bluetongue.

The proposed review would cover communication with farmers, compensation arrangements and the practical demands placed on livestock businesses.

Devon County Council's cabinet will also be asked to consider reinstating its Rural Support and Wellbeing Programme to assist communities affected by the outbreak.

Councillors additionally want the authority to explore support for affected farmers, particularly tenants on the Devon County Farms Estate facing cash-flow pressures.

The calls come amid warnings that reduced livestock fertility and rising costs could continue to affect farm incomes next year and beyond.