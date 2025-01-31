Digital grain passport proposal moves a step forward

The introduction of a digital passport to accompany grain movements has moved a step forward, as industry stakeholders are now all in agreement on what it should look like.

Digitising paper passports away from the current paper system has been discussed for more than a decade, with proponents saying it would improve food and feed safety data communication.

In a new update, the Digital Passport Leadership Group says it has reached a 'key milestone' for the project, as industry bodies 'are now aligned on the concept of a digital passport.'

Levy organisation AHDB has also formally agreed to use levy funds to cover ongoing running costs once the industry has fully transitioned to the digital system.

There is also agreement on the position of the digital passport for Scotland and Northern Ireland, according to the update, released today (31 January).

The group consists of delegates from NFU, the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), the Maltsters’ Association of Great Britain and UK Flour Millers.

Last year, NFU Scotland withdrew from the project, but it has now given a greenlight for it to proceed in its absence.

Elsewhere, in Northern Ireland, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) will continue to remain as part of the project as 'observers'.

According to the group, the digital passport will initially operate in England and Wales only, but with options for Scottish businesses to join later.

It adds that it is seeking a meeting with Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner in March to make the case for funding, such as cover build, pilot and implementation costs.

"Final review, due diligence and benchmarking is being undertaken on the budget and delivery options," the Leadership Group says in its update.

"This is being considered now with a focus on ensuring the right level of support is in place to enable a smooth transition across the supply chain.

"Once complete, the business case will be revised and shared with industry."