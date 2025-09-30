Dirty lorries under fire as AHDB revives Muck Free Truck campaign

Pig farmers and hauliers are being told to “Muck Off!” this October, as AHDB relaunches its Muck Free Truck campaign with a hard-hitting call for cleaner lorries and stronger biosecurity.

First introduced in 2019, the initiative has been refreshed for 2025 in response to ongoing threats such as African swine fever (ASF), swine dysentery, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) and porcine epidemic diarrhoea virus (PEDv).

Despite compliance with standstill rules, research shows transport remains one of the most significant routes for disease transmission across the pig sector.

AHDB is working with the National Pig Association (NPA), Pig Veterinary Society (PVS), British Meat Processors Association (BMPA), Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS), Livestock Auctioneers Association (LAA) and Red Tractor to support the relaunch.

Together, the organisations are promoting new campaign visuals, practical resources and clear calls to action.

The drive will be visible across digital and print channels, with posters, cab stickers, social media content and targeted communications aimed at producers, processors and hauliers. Weekly goody bag giveaways will also provide extra incentives to get involved.

The relaunch is not simply about awareness but about creating lasting behavioural change. The goal is to embed a culture of cleanliness where a spotless lorry, disinfected wheel arch and clean cab are all viewed as vital biosecurity barriers.

Lauren Turner, lead animal health scientist at AHDB, underlined the importance of this shift: “Clean transport is one of the most effective and visible biosecurity measures available.

"By working together to raise standards, we can protect pig health, safeguard supply chains, and demonstrate that the UK continues to take biosecurity seriously.”

The campaign urges farmers to take a stand against dirty vehicles, with the confidence to challenge or even refuse entry to trucks that fall short of required standards.

Processors are being reminded of their responsibility to ensure vehicles leave sites in a clean and biosecure condition, while hauliers are pressed to meet hygiene standards without exception.

Muck Free Truck already has strong backing from across the industry, with AHDB stressing that only collaboration will deliver the long-term cultural shift needed to keep disease out.

The refreshed campaign officially launches on 1 October and forms part of the levy organisation's commitment to strengthening resilience and biosecurity within the UK pig industry.