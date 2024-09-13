Disappointment as NatWest still urges public to reduce meat intake

NatWest's mobile phone app is still urging its customers to reduce their meat consumption, despite eight months of dialogue with the NFU to change it.

The bank has implemented some changes to its emissions tracker on its personal banking app, although the NFU said it 'remains disappointed'.

Over the past eight months, the union's livestock team has been meeting with NatWest following concerns raised in November 2023 over the greenhouse gas tracker on its app.

This gives customers a personalised carbon footprint score each month, and suggests that customers cut red meat out of their diet and drink plant-based milks as a measure to reduce their emissions.

Following conversations and regular meetings with the NFU, NatWest has made some changes to the app's wording.

These include removing the “swap out beef” and “swap to plant-based milk” recommendations, and adding the recommendation that customers should “Buy local, British and seasonal produce”.

However, it still continues to recommend “veggie Mondays”, “choosing vegetarian” and “choosing (mostly) plant-based” to its customers as ways to reduce their emissions.

NFU Livestock Board chair, David Barton said the union was still disappointed: "As a NatWest customer myself, that the bank is still encouraging the reduction of meat consumption on its app, suggesting it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“People should be free to choose whatever diet they wish to follow, but it must be an informed choice.

“We understand that the NatWest app is primarily focusing on emissions, but the reality is that when making diet related recommendations, other factors such as nutrition, environment, and biodiversity must be presented.

“Purely focusing on GHG emissions overlooks the benefits of British meat entirely and oversimplifies a nuanced topic.”

British meat and dairy are seen as among the most sustainable in the world, with UK beef emissions less than half the global average.

Red meat and dairy are also recognised as an essential part of a healthy diet, being rich sources of protein and calcium and providing nutrients like iron, zinc and vitamin B12.

In August, representatives from NatWest visited Mr Barton's farm, located near Cirencester, to discuss the opportunities and challenges the red meat and banking sectors face regarding the environment and climate change.

Mr Barton said that, ultimately, the NFU was urging the banking industry to keep a balanced message when making any recommendations to its customers.

He added: “Meat is one of the most nutritionally dense, minimally processed foods that we can consume, and by buying it we are enhancing our landscape, protecting biodiversity, and supporting rural communities."