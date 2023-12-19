Disruption avoided as EU maintains UK biofuels assurance

Disruption to the UK biofuels market has been avoided as the EU has confirmed it will not implement major changes to its assurance scheme recognition process.

The bloc has reconsidered a move that would have ended accreditation recognition for UK-based voluntary schemes assuring materials for biofuels under the Renewable Energy Directive (RED) II.

The rule change posed the potential for UK biofuel materials such as grain, maize and oilseeds to no longer be accepted by EU markets into the new year.

The announcement follows months of intense efforts from the farming industry, assurance bodies and governments in the UK and across Europe.

In June, the European Commission notified assurance scheme owners AIC, Red Tractor Assurance (RTA) and Scottish Quality Crops (SQC) of its intention to withdraw accreditation for UK-based RED II assurance schemes at the end of 2023.

It said the decision was made because it only recognises schemes accredited in EU Member States, and the UK is now regarded as a third country following Brexit.

In early November, assurance scheme bodies met with the Commission in a bid to address concerns and seek an urgent resolution to mitigate the potential loss of scheme recognition.

With a matter of weeks left until its end-of-year deadline, the Commission informed that it would postpone the implementation of the relevant regulation on certification.

Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), an agri-supply trade association which played a large part in negotiations, said the development would be a relief to farmers.

Rose Riby, AIC's head of arable marketing, said: "The decision is hugely welcomed as it removes the potential for UK voluntary scheme recognition to be withdrawn in the near future, maintaining access to the EU market as a valuable outlet for biofuels.

"This positive development will be of significant relief to UK farmers, growers and businesses trading in the biofuels market and should offer some reassurance.

"AIC's engagement with the Commission, stakeholders, members and scheme participants on this matter will continue into 2024 as all parties seek a more permanent solution for the industry.”