Distiller plans for new grain facility in Scottish Borders

A distiller has announced plans to build a new grain site in the Scottish Borders in a development which could help local farmers to add value to their cereal crop.

Jackson Distillers has unveiled plans to build the first grain distillery in the Scottish Borders, with an aim to be the lowest carbon and most resource efficient in Scotland.

Planning proposals have been submitted for the St. Boswells Distillery, which will be located at Charlesfield Industrial Estate.

It will produce 20m litres of pure alcohol per year meeting rising demand for grain whisky for Scotch Whisky blending and a Scottish grain neutral spirit for gin and vodka.

According to the firm, the site will add value to locally grown cereals using up-to-date distilling technology.

The cereals, once spent, will be passed to the adjacent AD plant, where it will be converted into energy with the remaining material being used as soil conditioner for the crops.

The facility will also add to the circular economy, reduce carbon emissions and maximise recycling with zero waste to landfill, the company said.

Jackson Distillers is working with Noble & Company to secure an investment worth £46 million to turn the project into a reality.

Trevor Jackson, founder, said: “The project will create 20 permanent high-value jobs and a further 200 jobs through the construction stage whilst providing a crucial ongoing contribution to the local rural economy.

"The distillery will play its part in helping Scotland meet its climate change ambitions, sending zero waste to landfill with sustainability at the forefront of its production practices.”

The planning application is expected to be determined by the Scottish Borders Council in July.