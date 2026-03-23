Dog attack kills 34 pregnant sheep in 'devastating' Lincolnshire incident

A dog attack has left 34 pregnant sheep dead in Lincolnshire, dealing a heavy blow to a local farmer and prompting a police appeal for information.

The incident happened on 13 March in a field west of Haugham Road near Tathwell, close to Louth, where a dog or dogs targeted the flock.

Four sheep were killed outright, while the remaining animals later died from shock and injuries. All were pregnant, intensifying both the welfare impact and the financial loss, estimated at between £10,000 and £15,000.

Det Con Aaron Flint, a wildlife crime officer, described the toll on farmers, saying: “Incidents like this are devastating for farmers, both emotionally and financially.”

He warned that livestock worrying remains a serious and often underestimated offence.

“Livestock worrying is a serious offence, and dog owners must take responsibility for ensuring their animals are properly controlled at all times,” he said.

Flint added that even well-behaved pets can pose a danger in rural environments, noting: “Even a normally well-behaved dog can instinctively chase or attack livestock if given the opportunity.”

The case comes as new legislation strengthens penalties for such incidents, with dog owners now facing unlimited fines if their animals attack livestock.

The updated laws, replacing rules dating back more than 70 years, also give police the power to take DNA samples from dogs suspected of attacking, chasing or causing distress to farm animals.

Flint said the changes reinforce that harm does not have to be physical for an offence to be committed.

“The law now makes clear that a dog does not need to physically injure animals to commit an offence - chasing or causing distress to livestock is sufficient,” he said.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward via the 101 non-emergency number or anonymously through Crimestoppers, as investigations continue into the incident.