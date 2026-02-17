Dog attacks on livestock rise 10% to nearly £2m, new figures show

Livestock worrying cost UK farmers nearly £2 million last year, as dog attacks continue to blight flocks ahead of lambing season.

New figures from rural insurer NFU Mutual estimate that animals worth £1.95m were severely injured or killed in livestock attacks in 2025 — a 10% rise on the previous year.

The findings come alongside a survey of more than 1,400 dog owners, suggesting many still underestimate the risk pets can pose in the countryside.

One in 10 owners admitted their dog has no recall, yet 57% said they still let their pets off the lead while walking in rural areas. A further 44% reported their dog only returns “some” or “most of the time”.

Livestock worrying includes dogs chasing, attacking or causing distress to farm animals, even where no physical contact is made.

One in 20 owners confessed their dog had chased livestock, while almost two-thirds said they did not believe their dog was capable of injuring or killing farm animals.

The figures follow the passage of the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act, which strengthens police powers and allows tougher penalties to tackle attacks in England and Wales.

NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist Hannah Binns said the rise was particularly worrying at such a critical time of year.

“As the lambing season gets underway, it is deeply concerning to see the estimated cost of livestock worrying rise to nearly £2 million in 2025,” she said.

“For farmers and their families, witnessing these horrific incidents or finding injured or dead livestock after an attack can be utterly heartbreaking.”

Ms Binns warned that any dog can cause harm, regardless of size or temperament.

“Ignoring the risks is never an option; regardless of breed, size, or temperament, all dogs can chase, injure or kill livestock,” she said.

Rob Taylor, the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for livestock attacks, said the impact on rural communities remains severe.

“It is alarming to see a rise in the estimated cost of livestock worrying, and the dreadful impact it has on our farming communities,” he said.

He added that police expect the new law, due to come into effect in March, to improve how cases are investigated and dealt with by courts.

Regionally, the Midlands was the worst-hit area in England, with losses of £438,000, while costs in the South East more than doubled year-on-year to £330,000.

NFU Mutual is urging dog owners to keep pets on leads near livestock, report incidents, and never allow dogs to roam unsupervised in areas close to grazing animals.

With lambing under way across much of the country, the insurer warned that responsible dog ownership could prevent further needless losses this spring.