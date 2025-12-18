New law targets dog attacks on farm animals with unlimited fines

Dog owners whose pets attack or chase farm animals now face unlimited fines, as ministers move to tackle a problem that costs farmers an estimated £1.8 million a year and leaves thousands of animals injured or killed.

The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 2025 has received Royal Assent, strengthening existing livestock worrying laws in England and Wales.

The maximum penalty has been increased from £1,000 to an unlimited fine, and police have been given wider powers to intervene where dogs pose an ongoing risk to livestock.

The scale of the issue has been underlined by industry figures. A recent National Sheep Association survey found that almost four in five sheep farmers had experienced a dog attack on their flock in the past year, often on multiple occasions.

NFU Mutual research published this year put the total cost of livestock worrying across the UK at £1.8 million in 2024, with the Midlands accounting for £452,000 of losses and the South West £225,000.

Under the updated legislation, police will be able to enter premises to secure evidence, including animal DNA, seize and detain dogs suspected of being involved in attacks, and investigate incidents more effectively. Courts will also have the power to order offenders to pay the costs associated with seizing and caring for detained dogs.

The Act strengthens and updates existing law rather than creating new offences, but it more clearly distinguishes between a dog attacking livestock and a dog worrying livestock, to better reflect the seriousness of incidents.

It also extends protection to attacks that take place on roads and paths, recognising that livestock are often vulnerable when being moved between fields or to milking parlours. The definition of livestock has been expanded to include camelids such as llamas and alpacas.

Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “Livestock worrying can have devastating consequences for farmers and their animals, with sheep, cows and other animals often suffering severe injuries, trauma or often death.” She said the stronger protections would “help keep livestock safe and give farmers more confidence that incidents can be quickly and properly investigated”.

Aphra Brandreth, MP for Chester South and Eddisbury, said she was pleased the legislation had finally become law after a lengthy parliamentary process, adding that it would give the police “stronger powers to tackle dog attacks on livestock” and make a real difference to animal welfare and rural livelihoods.

Rural campaigners said the changes were also about preventing attacks before they happen by reinforcing the responsibilities of dog owners. Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist, said: “After years of industry campaigning, we’re delighted that this new legislation has received Royal Assent.”

She described it as “a significant step forward in tackling dog attacks on farm animals”, warning that “all dogs are capable of chasing, injuring and killing farm animals, regardless of size, breed and temperament”.

She said even chasing could cause sheep to miscarry and urged owners to act responsibly. “It is therefore vital dog owners act responsibly and keep their pets on leads wherever livestock may be nearby to prevent these needless attacks,” she said.

Ministers said the tougher penalties and enhanced police powers are intended to act as a deterrent, reduce the emotional and financial strain on farming families and ensure irresponsible dog owners are held to account.

With fines now unlimited, farmers hope the law will finally curb a problem they say has become an increasingly routine and distressing part of rural life.