Dog attacks on sheep spark fresh survey as lambing season approaches

Dog owners across the UK are being urged to take part in a new survey as the National Sheep Association shines a spotlight on the costly and distressing problem of sheep worrying.

The NSA’s latest annual survey launches today (12 January), and for the first time it is specifically aimed at dog owners, as the association seeks fresh insight into incidents where dogs chase or attack sheep.

Sheep worrying can cause extreme stress and serious consequences for livestock, including miscarriage, severe injury and, in some cases, death.

The issue also carries a significant economic toll: figures published for 2024 show that livestock worrying by dogs resulted in nearly £1.8 million of injured or killed farm animals across the UK.

The association says sheep worrying remains a major problem for farmers, particularly in the lambing season when ewes are heavily pregnant or caring for young lambs.

To better understand and address the issue, the NSA is inviting dog owners from across the UK to complete its survey, which is open until Monday 9 March. Participants can access the questionnaire via the NSA website.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said sheep farmers are “regularly faced with the dreadful consequences of sheep worrying by dogs”.

He added that attacks “not only compromise animal welfare but also cause great stress, anxiety and financial loss to farmers themselves”.

Stocker urged dog owners to contribute, saying the NSA “urges dog owners to complete this year’s survey” and encouraging organisations to share it widely.

He explained that the information gathered helps create “a more accurate representation of the matter”, which is critical as the NSA strives to raise understanding among dog owners, farmers and legislators about the scale of the problem.

Survey findings will be shared with interested parties, including national media, later in the spring.

The timing of the results is significant because many sheep are in the final stages of pregnancy or have vulnerable newborn lambs. Stress caused by an attack at this time increases the risk of miscarriage or mismothering.

The NSA says improved awareness and responsible behaviour from dog owners are essential to reducing incidents and protecting both livestock welfare and farmers’ livelihoods.