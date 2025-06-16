Dog walker pays up after sheep killed on Essex farmland

An Essex dog walker has been ordered to compensate a farmer after his out-of-control pets caused the death of a pregnant ewe and traumatised several others.

The incident occurred in Ingatestone on 29 March 2025, when the 55-year-old allowed his dogs to roam freely along a lane. The animals ran into a nearby field, alarming the flock.

In the chaos, one ewe—carrying triplets—went into shock and later died. Another ewe became entangled in brambles and barbed wire while trying to escape.

A third ewe, having experienced extreme distress, went on to reject her two newborn lambs.

PC Luke Jones, from Essex Police’s rural engagement team, led the investigation, highlighting the seriousness of livestock worrying and its emotional and financial toll on farmers.

“Livestock worrying causes suffering to the animals and can result in their death, while it often means a financial loss for the owner,” said PC Jones.

“Farmers often don’t want the dog owner prosecuted but do want to ensure it doesn’t happen again and to be compensated for the damage and loss.”

In this case, a community resolution was reached, meaning the man admitted responsibility and agreed on a course of action with the farmer.

This included issuing a formal apology and compensating for the dead ewe.

“We have found this approach to be very effective at preventing repeat attacks as the person really understands the damage caused by their lack of control over the dogs,” PC Jones added.

NFU Mutual estimates that farm animals worth almost £1.8m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2024, a fall of 26% compared to the previous year.

In England, the Midlands was the worst-hit region by cost, with dog attacks costing an estimated £452,000, followed by the south west, costing £225,000.