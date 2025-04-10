Dog walkers urged to clean up this Easter amid livestock concerns

Dog walkers are being urged to clean up after their pets while in the countryside this Easter, amid concerns of the dangers that dog waste poses to livestock.

Warnings have been issued over irresponsible behaviour, including bagging dog waste and leaving it tied to a tree or gate.

Diseases like neosporosis, which can be transmitted through dog faeces, pose a significant threat to livestock.

The disease can contaminate soil where cows graze, leading to infections that can result in miscarriages in calves or congenital infections.

This comes after Surrey Wildlife Trust made an appeal following the abortion of calves in their herds.

Abi Reader, a mixed farmer from Wenvoe near Cardiff and NFU Cymru deputy president, emphasised that many people may not realise the harm that leaving dog waste, or waste bags, behind can cause.

She recalled a disturbing incident where she found something green in a cow’s mouth in the milking shed.

"I thought it was a balloon but then realised it was a poo bag. There was another bit on the floor, but I do not know if the cow digested any,” she said.

"People think they are doing the right thing by picking up after their dog, but they then need to find a bin or take it home.

"Hanging it on a fence or a tree is just not good enough. They do not know the harm they could be doing - not just to cows and sheep but to horses and wildlife in general.”

Ms Reader said as more people were venturing into the countryside to enjoy the spring weather it was important to raise awareness.

"Unfortunately, some members of public are unaware that there is a consequence," she said. "It is frustrating. Please pick up after your dog and take it home."

Farmers Guardian has been raising awareness of the importance of responsible dog ownership through its Take the Lead campaign.

This encourages dog owners to keep their dog on a lead around livestock as well as clean up waste responsibly.

Farmers Guardian acting editor Katie Jones said: “With the spring sunshine and upcoming Easter holidays more people will be heading out walking in the countryside, along with their dogs.

“Unfortunately, we see too many cases of livestock worrying and animals aborting calves due to diseases spread in dog waste.

“This places a huge emotional toll on the farmers’ affected as well as impacting their livelihoods.