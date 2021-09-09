Dorset farmer successful in campaign for 'Gladis Law'

The Dorset farmer campaigning to change the law following the death of his Highland cow due to a dog attack is one step closer to ensuring the safety of livestock across the UK.

After his pregnant cow Gladis died due to a dog attack in May, Cameron Farquharson began campaigning to make it a legal requirement for dogs to be on leads around livestock.

With the backing of West Dorset MP Chris Loder and Farming Minister Victoria Prentis, the Gladis' Law campaign has been successful in driving livestock worrying to the forefront of new legislation.

Because of the work by campaigners, the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill will see extra protections for livestock included within it.

The Bill passed its first reading in the House of Commons this summer, but more stages remain in both the Commons and the Lords until Royal Assent is given.

Under the proposed changes, walkers will now face criminal prosecution if their dog chases any livestock to the point of causing harm or abortion.

They will also be prosecuted if their dogs is off their lead or out of control in a field of sheep, poultry, or enclosed game birds.

The team behind the Gladis campaign have been working since May petitioning the government and getting as many people behind the campaign as possible.

The campaign has even received donations from people all across the UK, totalling an impressive £40,000 as of Thursday 9 September.

Mr Farquharson said he wanted to create a charity in Gladis’s name where the funds would go to help and support farming families who were struggling.

"We would like to thank the media for covering the campaign," he said, "We'd also like to thank the farming community and every single person that has supported us in changing the law to keep our livestock safe.”

"The support from others really helped my family get through these difficult months, and it’s important for us that we can do the same for others when they need that support.”