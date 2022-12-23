Dr Richard Irvine announced as Wales' new chief veterinary officer

Dr Richard Irvine, the current UK deputy chief veterinary officer, has been announced as Wales’ new chief veterinary officer (CVO).

Dr Irvine, who is also deputy director for global animal health at Defra, will join the Welsh government in March 2023, replacing Christianne Glossop as CVO.

Dr Irvine has held different roles leading animal health surveillance and science programmes at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

He has also spent time in a clinical mixed veterinary practice in South Wales.

Announcing the appointment, the Welsh government said he was a highly experienced veterinarian with a background in animal health and welfare, trade policy, and science and state veterinary medicine.

Responding to his new role, Dr Irvine said he looked forward to supporting Welsh farming by leading work to safeguard the health and welfare of animals.

“I’m very much looking forward to working as part of the team in the Welsh government, as well as with all the partners and agencies who work tirelessly to tackle the animal health and welfare challenges we face.

“It is a real opportunity to make a difference and build on what has already been achieved. I’m pleased to be able to come back to Wales, after spending some time here working as a vet in practice.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to play my part and look forward to starting my new role.”

Wales' Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “Congratulations to Richard on his appointment as chief veterinary officer for Wales.

"He joins us as we strive to reach our long-term vision for the eradication of bovine TB in Wales, and we face the largest incursion of avian influenza the UK has ever seen.

“I look forward to working with him to deliver our ambitious animal health and welfare goals for government commitments.”