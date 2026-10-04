Drought-hit farms get October boost for reservoir refilling

Farmers with qualifying winter abstraction licences can begin refilling on-farm reservoirs a month earlier than usual

Farmers across England are being given more flexibility to refill on-farm reservoirs as drought-hit water supplies remain under severe pressure after another month of below-average rainfall.

From 1 October, eligible farmers and growers with winter abstraction licences have been allowed to start refilling existing reservoirs during October rather than waiting until November.

The temporary change, introduced under Regulatory Position Statement 382, is intended to help farm businesses recover from an exceptionally dry summer and strengthen water resilience ahead of winter.

It does not apply everywhere.

Farmers in catchments subject to Section 57 restrictions, or in areas designated as Principal Salmon Rivers, are excluded. The measure also does not apply where licences already permit October or year-round abstraction.

The Environment Agency has also simplified the process for farmers applying for longer-term abstraction licences.

NFU deputy president Paul Tompkins welcomed the move, saying it followed months of campaigning.

“Allowing eligible winter abstraction licence holders greater flexibility to refill water storage in October could help some farm businesses manage the effects of an exceptionally hot and difficult summer.”

He said the simpler process for securing longer-term licences could also give farmers more certainty and support investment in on-farm reservoirs.

However, Tompkins warned that some of the farms facing the greatest water pressures would not benefit.

“But these changes will not help everyone. Some of the farmers facing the most acute water pressures may be excluded from the winter abstraction guidance change, including businesses in the most water stressed areas.”

The changes come as England’s wider drought situation remains serious.

At this point in the year, the Environment Agency would normally expect overall reservoir storage across England to be around 74.3% full.

September brought just 65% of average rainfall across the country, making it the sixth month of 2026 to record below-average totals.

The driest conditions were again concentrated in areas already affected by drought, with the east receiving 52% of average rainfall, the south east 57%, central England 59% and the south west 69%.

Despite cooler temperatures, demand for water remains higher than expected for the time of year, while soils are still very dry.

The Environment Agency has warned that England would need around 120% of average rainfall over the coming months for the whole country to emerge from drought by next spring.

Environment Agency chief executive Philip Duffy said the pressure had not eased.

“As the National Drought Group heard this week, continued below average rainfall means we all need to use water wisely. The drought is far from over.”

He added that the agency was trying to balance water security with support for agriculture.

“But we also need to support agriculture, and we have implemented a number of steps to help farmers boost their resilience whilst protecting the environment.”

The move follows a £65 million package to support farmers affected by drought, including up to £15 million towards the construction of on-farm reservoirs.

Water companies are also under pressure to conserve supplies, reduce leaks and prepare contingency measures for the months ahead.

South East Water is seeking a Non-Essential Use Ban, while the Environment Agency is continuing to process drought permit applications.

Water Minister Emma Hardy said this year’s dry conditions had exposed the strain on water resources.

“We know this year’s record dry spring and successive summer heatwaves have really stretched water resources, but any further disruption to customer supplies would be entirely unacceptable.”

The National Drought Group is continuing to meet weekly, bringing together government, regulators, water companies, farmers, the Met Office and environmental organisations.

Without significant rainfall, water supplies are expected to remain under pressure through the autumn, while some farms in the most water-stressed catchments will continue to face restrictions on abstraction.