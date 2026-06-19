Dry spring puts farmers on alert for summer drought

Farmers are facing mounting pressure on water supplies this summer after a dry spring left soils parched and forced some growers to begin irrigating earlier than usual.

The National Drought Group met on Thursday 18 June after weeks of dry weather and a recent heatwave raised the risk of drought returning to parts of England, just three months after the last one officially ended.

Growers in parts of the east and south east have already reported problems with spring crop growth, while dry soils have led to an earlier start to irrigation. Concerns are also growing for non-irrigated crops, including wheat and barley.

Although water resources remain fair overall following an exceptionally wet winter, officials warned that regional pressures are already emerging, particularly in East Anglia.

Parts of East Anglia are expected to move back into prolonged dry weather status next week, including the Cam and Ely Ouse, North West Norfolk and North Norfolk catchments. Devon and Cornwall have also been placed on a watchlist for possible prolonged dry weather later in the summer.

The meeting heard that England has seen a sharp north-south divide in rainfall this spring, with Northern England receiving around 90% of its average rainfall, compared with just 50% in Southern England.

The late May heatwave has added to concerns, with some areas seeing six consecutive days above 30C and a new May record high of 35.1C recorded in West London.

The NFU said the situation showed why farmers needed reliable access to water and more support for on-farm storage.

NFU Deputy President Paul Tompkins said food production depended on farm businesses being able to access water when needed.

“Food security depends on profitable farm businesses having reliable access to the water needed to produce food for the nation. Irrigation is vital for the growth of many crops,” he said.

“With current projections for summer water availability ranging from moderate to poor in parts of the country, it is essential that farmers and growers retain the flexibility within their licences to access water when it is available to sustain crop production.

“To safeguard our domestic food supply, we must build resilience to climate volatility. To secure farmers and growers’ access to water during shortages, they need enabling planning rules and regulatory reforms that support on-farm water storage, investment in water efficiency and innovation in more water-efficient crops and systems.”

The NFU’s warning comes as the UK marks 50 years since the devastating 1976 drought, one of the most severe dry spells in modern British history.

The union recently said that farmers and growers needed stronger government support to withstand worsening droughts, floods and water shortages, with food production increasingly dependent on reliable access to water.

It is calling for planning and regulatory reforms to make it easier for farms to build water storage, alongside investment in water efficiency and more resilient growing systems.

The warning also echoes concerns raised by the Climate Change Committee, whose recent report said extreme weather was already affecting yields, incomes and long-term business confidence across UK agriculture.

The committee called for more support for on-farm water storage, soil resilience, crop diversification and climate-proofed food supply chains.

It also warned that difficult weather conditions were increasingly occurring in consecutive seasons and with unprecedented severity, and that some farms could become unviable in the worst years without adaptation.

Reservoir storage is currently at 88.6%, while chalk groundwater levels are generally normal. River flows are falling, although around two-thirds remain around normal for the time of year.

However, some rivers in East Anglia, including the Burn, Yare, Ely Ouse and Cam, are notably low, while the River Till in Northumbria is exceptionally low.

The Environment Agency said it was working closely with farmers to understand and respond to their water needs. It is also working with government on longer-term measures to improve resilience as climate change increases the risk of more volatile weather.

National Drought Group chair and Environment Agency Director of Water Helen Wakeham said the country was entering summer in a relatively strong position, but warned that conditions could quickly change.

“We enter summer in a generally favourable position, but we can never be complacent ahead of those crucial drier months,” she said.

“Heatwaves will continue to be a concern as they can drive spikes in water demand, so we need to continue to work collaboratively to use our finite water wisely.

“While many of us enjoy the hot weather, we ask everyone to be mindful of their water use. Every drop saved leaves more available for farmers, our local rivers and wildlife.”

The National Drought Group brings together the Met Office, government, regulators, water companies, the NFU, Canal & River Trust, anglers, hydrologists and conservation experts. Its members share intelligence on water resources, research and preparations for future droughts.

The Environment Agency said water companies were continuing work to reduce leaks and were expected to follow their drought plans. It also said there would be a growing focus on nature-based solutions, such as wetlands and catchment management, to help hold more water when it rains.

The agency has updated its summer prospects for irrigation, with most of the country rated as moderate to good. However, parts of East Anglia and the West Midlands are projected to be moderate to poor in a dry summer.

Sarah Davies, the Met Office’s Head of Environment and Energy, said recent months had shown how quickly conditions could shift.

“The weather in recent months highlights the variability we can experience, with a notably dry spring followed by a much wetter start to June, and more settled, drier conditions returning more recently,” she said.

“Looking ahead to the rest of June and into July, the Met Office long range forecast suggests conditions are likely to remain widely dry and settled, with above average temperatures for many areas. However, there remains the potential for more changeable and unsettled periods at times.”

This summer marks 50 years since the severe drought of 1976, which caused crop failures, widespread environmental damage, rota cuts and standpipes.

Households are also being urged to save water where possible, with officials warning that reduced demand can help protect supplies for farms, rivers and wildlife.

The Environment Agency said a dry and hot summer would increase the risk of a flash drought, similar to 2022, putting further pressure on crops, irrigation supplies and farm businesses.