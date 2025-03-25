EAE vaccine back in stock following supply chain challenges

An important enzootic abortion of ewes (EAE) vaccine is now back in stock following supply chain challenges last year.

Ceva Animal Health, manufacturer of the vaccine Cevac Chlamydia, has encouraged farmers to vaccine their ewe lambs and shearlings.

Last year, the firm saw a batch failure in the manufacturing process, as it "failed to meet the quality expected to be suitable for release".

EAE is estimated to cost the UK sheep sector up to £20 million annually and it is spread from sheep to sheep, predominantly at lambing.

“It is really good news to hear that there will be good availability of EAE vaccine this year,” said Fiona Lovatt, from Flock Health Ltd.

“The lambing season started off with some disappointing news for some farmers who were not able to vaccinate last year as they faced EAE abortions.

"It is essential that the youngest two years of the ewes are vaccinated before next tupping to ensure that the cohort that missed last year’s vaccination are fully covered.”

Following the news, farmers can now vaccine their flocks to help protect the cohort of ewes that missed last year’s vaccination from EAE, which is caused by the bacterium Chlamydophila abortus.

Flock replacements can also be vaccinated this summer ahead of tupping, while shearlings can be vaccinated within four months before tupping and no later than four weeks before the rams go in, and ewe lambs can be vaccinated from five months of age.

Katherine Timms, ruminant veterinary advisor at Ceva, said vaccination for EAE should be incorporated into flock health plans, particularly if there had been abortion cases during the preceding lambing.

“Farmers who are experiencing abortions among their flock should test for EAE if they have experienced an abortion rate of over 2% in their flock or if two or more have aborted over two to three days irrespective of the size of flock.

"The best sample for testing is the whole aborted, fresh foetus and placenta. This can be sent to a lab for post-mortem and analysis."