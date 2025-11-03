Early testing drive launched to help farmers prevent costly lambing losses

MSD Animal Health has brought forward its 2026 FlockCheck diagnostic scheme, giving sheep farmers a head start in tackling the leading causes of abortion and reproductive loss.

Opening on 1 December 2025 — two months earlier than usual — the subsidised testing programme will help flocks across Britain identify exposure to toxoplasmosis and enzootic abortion (EAE).

The scheme runs until 30 June 2026, allowing both early and late lambing farms to test and act ahead of breeding.

Dr Kat Baxter-Smith, vet advisor at MSD Animal Health, said the earlier launch gives farmers “more time to get ahead of problems, identify disease risks sooner and make informed vaccination and management decisions before the next breeding season.”

Farmers can join through their vet, who will take blood samples from six to eight aborted, barren or unvaccinated ewes. Results reveal exposure to Toxoplasma gondii or Chlamydia abortus, helping vets target vaccination and improve flock performance.

Dr Baxter-Smith said recent results underline how widespread these infections remain. “Data from our 2025 FlockCheck results showed that 79% of 400 tested flocks had been exposed to Toxoplasma gondii, while 35% tested positive for Chlamydia abortus, the cause of enzootic abortion,” she explained.

Those findings mirror Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) data from 2016–2025, which consistently rank toxoplasmosis and EAE as the top two causes of sheep abortion.

“Our 2024 Flock Health Survey also found that over 30% of flocks either didn’t know their barren ewe rate or reported more than 5% after lambing — a worrying sign,” she added.

Both infections can silently damage flock productivity, causing early embryo loss, barren ewes and weak lambs.

“Almost all flocks in Great Britain are likely to have been exposed, so every breeding ewe should be considered at risk,” said Dr Baxter-Smith.

Because parasite eggs shed by cats can survive on pasture for over a year, vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent infection.

“Ideally, every ewe should be vaccinated before breeding because of the widespread threat and significant financial impact,” she said.

Both toxoplasmosis and enzootic abortion are NOAH Category 1 diseases, meaning vaccination is regarded as standard best practice on all sheep farms.

The FlockCheck scheme offers farmers a simple, cost-effective way to check their flock’s disease status before the next breeding cycle. By testing early and working closely with their vet, producers can reduce lamb losses and protect profitability.

Farmers interested in joining the 2026 scheme are encouraged to contact their local veterinary practice for details.

With lambing losses continuing to challenge flock margins, early testing and vaccination through FlockCheck could help farmers strengthen flock health — and the bottom line — in 2026.