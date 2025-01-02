East Yorkshire poultry farm confirms case of bird flu

Highly pathogenic bird flu has been confirmed in a poultry flock on a farm in East Yorkshire, the government has confirmed.

The H5N1 strain was detected in a 38,000 broiler breeder flock at a farm located near Nafferton, Defra said on 31 December.

All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled, it said, and a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the farm.

There have been a number of outbreaks across East Yorkshire in recent weeks: on Sunday, the disease was confirmed in poultry at a farm near Beverley.

It follows the announcement of a mandatory housing order for poultry farmers and bird keepers in parts of England.

It came into force on 23 December and covers East Yorkshire, City of Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The enhanced, stricter measure is in response to the escalating local risk of bird flu and number of disease cases in the counties.

The UK's chief veterinary officer, who announced the move, said the housing order would help 'reduce the risk of further cases'.

It means all bird keepers, whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few in a backyard flock, must keep them housed.

The measure is in addition to the requirement to follow the stringent biosecurity measures which have been in force across the counties since 13 December as part of the avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ).

Chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said that farmers and keepers must 'act immediately to house their birds'.

“There continues to be a growing number of avian influenza cases on commercial farms and in backyard flocks across East Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, and in Norfolk and Suffolk.

"To reduce the risk of further cases we are now introducing a mandatory housing order to help keep birds safe from this high infectious disease.

“Bird keepers within the remit of housing measures are encouraged to act immediately to house their birds. Prompt action will help prevent the spread of disease.

"You should also continue to exercise robust biosecurity measures, remain alert for any signs of avian influenza and report suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”

Avian influenza was also confirmed on two poultry farms in Norfolk over the Christmas period.