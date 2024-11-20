Ed Davey urges Labour to ditch 'cruel' farm inheritance tax plan

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has urged the government to 'think again' and scrap its 'cruel' farm inheritance tax proposals.

Speaking during Tuesday's (19 November) mass farmer rally in London, Sir Ed said farmers across the country were 'fed up' with government policies, both past and present.

However, it was Labour's recently announced restrictions on agricultural property relief (APR) which drew most of his criticism.

During the speech to a crowd of farmers, he slammed the government for 'not listening' to farmers' concerns regarding the inheritance tax.

More than 70,000 farms across the country are thought to be at risk of the tax, which will come into effect from April 2026.

Inherited agricultural assets worth over £1 million, which were previously exempt, will have to pay inheritance tax at 20% - half the usual rate.

Sir Ed told the audience: "They just don’t seem to understand what farmers are up against, or how important you are to our economy, to our society, and to our rural communities.

"We are going to fight for our rural communities. We're gonna fight for farmers, we're gonna fight to stop this family farm tax.

"I have just one ask of you. I want you to continue to do what you are the best in the world at doing: producing high quality food for our country."… pic.twitter.com/7FGGMVJuxp — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) November 19, 2024

Today, I discussed these concerns with local farmers and joined @EdwardJDavey and @LibDems colleagues at the @NFUtweets rally ?? pic.twitter.com/FOD4l8u7G9 — Victoria Collins MP (@TweetingCollins) November 19, 2024

“Because if they did understand, there’s no way they would be hitting you with this outrageous, unfair new tax on family farms.”

On the impact of the 'family farm tax' on farmers across the UK, he warned that it 'isn't just cruel - it’s stupid too'.

Sir Ed said: "What government needs to understand is that if British farmers can’t make the sums add up, if you have to close down and sell up, how on earth are we going to feed ourselves as a country?

“Who else will put healthy, nutritious food on our tables? Who else is going to care for our countryside or our environment, if we lose the families who have been doing it so passionately for generations?"