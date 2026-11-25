NFU Scotland warns that proposed food price caps could squeeze farm incomes and encourage cheaper imports

Scottish farmers could be forced to shoulder the cost of keeping supermarket food prices down, with proposed price caps threatening farm incomes and domestic food production, NFU Scotland has warned.

The union has strongly opposed the Scottish government's plans to cap the price of essential groceries, warning that the measures could increase reliance on cheaper imports and undermine Scotland’s long-term food security.

A survey of NFU Scotland members found that 81% opposed food price controls, while 90% felt they had no influence over the prices they receive for their produce.

The findings were included in the union's response to the Scottish government's consultation, which closed on Tuesday (24 November).

Under the proposed model, large supermarket chains would be required to offer at least one variety of a specified food product at or below a maximum price.

Essential groceries such as bread, milk and eggs could be included, although the final product list and pricing mechanism have yet to be determined.

NFU Scotland president Andrew Connon acknowledged the financial pressures facing households but warned that farmers could end up bearing the cost of the intervention.

“Farmers are not the main drivers of food price inflation, yet there is a real risk they will be expected to absorb the costs of keeping prices artificially low,” he said.

The proposals come amid growing pressure on farm margins as production costs rise and agricultural returns weaken.

Official Defra figures show that UK agricultural input prices increased by 7% in the year to August 2026, while agricultural output prices fell by 5.4%.

Energy, animal feed and fertiliser were among the main contributors to rising costs, while consumer price inflation stood at 3.1% over the same period.

Despite assurances from the Scottish government that primary producers would be protected, NFU Scotland said credible safeguards had yet to be established.

Only 12% of surveyed members believed they could monitor the impact of a price cap on their business.

The union argued that any meaningful protections would need to be backed by legislation, although it remains unconvinced that measures could prevent financial pressures being transferred through the supply chain.

Concerns are also mounting that supermarkets could favour cheaper imported food produced to different environmental, animal welfare and production standards.

NFU Scotland’s latest ShelfWatch audit found that 26% of surveyed own-label supermarket products were sourced from Scotland, rising to 89% when produce from elsewhere in Britain was included.

The union fears price controls could undermine this progress and reduce market opportunities for Scottish farmers.

Opposition to the proposals extends across the wider food supply chain, with 23 business and trade organisations jointly calling for the plans to be abandoned in August.

The National Sheep Association’s Scottish region has also raised concerns over the potential impact on farm incomes, while Food and Drink Federation Scotland has warned that price controls could discourage investment without addressing underlying production costs.

However, the Scottish government maintains that intervention could help households struggling with grocery bills, particularly those on lower incomes.

Business minister Tom Arthur has previously pledged to address food affordability while protecting farmers and food producers.

The government's consultation also acknowledges the potential risks to domestic sourcing and primary producers, seeking views on how these could be mitigated.

No final decision has been made on introducing the price caps.

NFU Scotland is urging ministers to reconsider the proposals and pursue alternative approaches to food affordability that protect domestic production.

The union plans to write to Scottish ministers and seek further discussions over the potential consequences for farming businesses and food security.

Mr Connon said: “Scottish farmers and crofters need fair returns that reflect the true cost of producing food and allow them to invest in their businesses.”