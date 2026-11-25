Britain’s growing reliance on imported food is leaving the country increasingly vulnerable to global conflict and supply chain disruption, the NFU has warned.

Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) Long War Conference on Tuesday (24 November), NFU president Tom Bradshaw called on the government to put domestic food production at the heart of its national security strategy.

He urged ministers to embed food and farming within the prime minister’s forthcoming 10-year strategy for Britain’s future, which is due to be unveiled before Christmas.

Addressing defence experts, senior military figures and politicians, he warned that successive governments had taken food security for granted.

“The food system is already under attack. In the last few years, we have seen food used as a weapon of war,” he said.

The NFU’s Ready to Grow report, published in September 2026, revealed that self-sufficiency had fallen across 10 of the UK’s 11 key agricultural commodities over the past 30 years.

Official Defra figures show that the UK’s food production-to-supply ratio, a measure of self-sufficiency calculated by value, fell from 65% in 2024 to 60% in 2025.

However, the overall ratio has remained at around 60% over the past decade, having fallen from more than 80% in the 1980s.

The UK’s food trade deficit has also doubled from £20 billion to more than £40 billion, according to the NFU report.

The union’s analysis shows that agri-food import volumes have increased by 70% since 1997.

“Britain is becoming more reliant on food produced elsewhere at the same time as the world is becoming less stable,” Mr Bradshaw said.

He pointed to restrictions on grain supplies, disruption to global trade routes and attacks on food infrastructure as evidence of the growing vulnerability of international food supply chains.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 exposed British agriculture’s vulnerability to geopolitical shocks, triggering sharp increases in energy and fertiliser costs.

While the government’s 2024 UK Food Security Report found that the country had avoided sustained food shortages during recent global crises, it highlighted its exposure to rising energy costs and food inflation.

The latest NFU warning also comes amid concerns over farm profitability, production costs and competition from overseas producers operating under different regulatory standards.

Government figures show that 21% of farms in Great Britain failed to generate a positive farm business income in 2024/25, down from 29% the previous year.

The NFU warned that declining domestic production was not only increasing reliance on imports but also eroding Britain’s productive capacity through the loss of farming businesses, processing facilities, infrastructure and specialist agricultural skills.

“Britain cannot simply assume that food will always be available from somewhere else, in the quantities we need, at a price we can afford.”

The union wants food production and processing capacity to be recognised alongside energy security and defence as critical components of Britain’s national resilience.

Its proposals include a clear domestic food production target, an assessment of the country’s production requirements during prolonged disruption and investment to strengthen agricultural capacity.

The NFU is also pressing for planning reforms to enable farms to modernise, fair import standards, continued investment in research and innovation, and greater use of British produce in public institutions.

Central to these demands is the need to maintain profitable farming businesses and give producers the confidence to invest.

Mr Bradshaw called for a long-term partnership between government, farmers and the wider food supply chain, warning that lost productive capacity could not simply be restored in times of crisis.

“Britain’s farmers and growers have sustained this country through conflicts and crises before. They stand ready to do so again.

“But maintaining that capability requires action now.”