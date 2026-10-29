Farmers warn over cheap imports as UK food trade gap hits £42bn

Farmers risk being undercut by overseas imports as Britain's food, feed and drink trade gap reaches £42.1 billion, prompting fresh demands for an urgent government review of agricultural trade policies.

NFU Scotland is warning that growing reliance on imported food threatens domestic production, with farmers increasingly competing against overseas producers operating under different environmental and animal welfare standards.

Launching a new policy paper at its Autumn Conference on Thursday 29 October, the union called on the UK government to commission an independent review of food and combinable crop imports.

The document, Imports: Protecting Standards, Supporting Domestic Production, highlights concerns over food security, unfair competition and Britain's growing dependence on overseas agricultural products.

According to NFU Scotland, food import volumes have increased by 70% since 1997, while UK self-sufficiency has declined across ten of eleven key agricultural commodities over the past 30 years.

The union also pointed to the country's widening food trade deficit, which it says has more than doubled since 2000.

Latest official figures from Defra show the UK imported £67.8bn worth of food, feed and drink in 2025, compared with exports valued at £25.7bn.

That left a trade gap of £42.1bn, compared with £38.8bn in 2024, representing an 8.6% increase after adjusting for trade price inflation.

Separate government statistics show that 58% of food consumed in Britain during 2025 originated from domestic production, with the remaining 42% imported.

Of that total, 23% came from the European Union and 19% from the rest of the world.

However, imported food also provides products that cannot readily be produced domestically, while diversified international supply chains can help protect against shortages.

NFU Scotland argues that international trade must not undermine Britain's ability to maintain its own agricultural production.

The union is particularly concerned about Scottish cereal growers competing against imported grain and other combinable crops produced under different regulatory requirements.

Scottish arable farmers must comply with domestic environmental and production standards, while overseas competitors may face different restrictions and operating costs.

NFU Scotland believes these differences can create an uneven playing field, particularly when British growers are already struggling with high input costs and volatile commodity prices.

The concern also extends to livestock, horticulture and other agricultural sectors facing competition from imported products.

NFU Scotland president Andrew Connon said farmers and crofters were producing high-quality food while meeting demanding animal welfare, food safety and environmental requirements.

However, he argued that domestic businesses were increasingly being asked to compete against products produced under different rules.

The union believes these differences should be properly considered when negotiating international trade agreements and developing agricultural policy.

Mr Connon called for immediate government action.

"We need an urgent, independent review of UK food imports policy", he said.

NFU Scotland wants the review to examine whether current trading arrangements adequately protect domestic food production and allow farmers to compete fairly.

One of its main recommendations is the introduction of core production standards for imported food.

The union believes this would help address differences between the requirements facing British farmers and those applying to overseas producers.

Although imported products must meet UK food safety and import requirements, the production methods used overseas can differ from those permitted domestically.

NFU Scotland argues that these differences should not leave British producers at a commercial disadvantage.

Food security is another major concern, with the union calling for domestic production to become a central consideration in future trade negotiations.

It warns that increasing dependence on overseas supplies could leave Britain more exposed to geopolitical instability, animal disease outbreaks and disruption to international supply chains.

The policy paper also calls for stronger import controls and biosecurity measures to protect domestic agriculture.

NFU Scotland believes the movement of agricultural products across international borders must be carefully managed to reduce the risk of introducing livestock diseases and other threats.

Country-of-origin labelling is another priority, with the union calling for clearer information about where food has been produced.

It wants improvements across restaurants, hotels and catering businesses, where consumers may have limited information about the origins of ingredients.

Greater transparency from supermarkets, retailers and food processors is also being demanded.

The union wants clearer reporting on sourcing decisions to establish how much Scottish and British produce is being purchased and identify opportunities to strengthen domestic supply chains.

It is also calling for greater investment in food processing facilities and stronger commitments to sourcing Scottish agricultural products.

NFU Scotland argues that maintaining domestic processing capacity is essential to providing reliable markets for farmers and protecting the infrastructure needed for future food production.

These concerns come amid wider pressures on British agriculture, including rising fertiliser and fuel costs, uncertain commodity markets and increasing competition from overseas.

The union believes farmers need confidence in future markets if they are to continue investing in their businesses.

However, NFU Scotland stressed that it was not seeking to end food imports, acknowledging their importance in providing consumer choice and access to products not readily available domestically.

"We welcome trade, but it must be fair," Mr Connon said.

He urged both the UK and Scottish governments to ensure trade and agricultural policies worked together to support domestic producers.

The union's new policy paper will now inform discussions with ministers, retailers and businesses throughout the food supply chain.

NFU Scotland wants the government to commission the proposed independent review and consider stronger protections for domestic production when developing future trade agreements.