New foot-and-mouth restrictions imposed on hay and straw imports

Restrictions target hay and straw imports from countries not officially recognised as free from foot-and-mouth disease

Britain has tightened restrictions on hay and straw imports from countries at risk of foot-and-mouth disease, as the government moves to prevent the highly contagious livestock virus entering the country.

Defra has introduced wider safeguards affecting agricultural materials and certain animal by-products from countries not officially recognised as free from the disease.

The measures came into force in England and Wales on Tuesday 27 October, followed by Scotland on Wednesday 28 October.

Under the new rules, imports of hay and straw are restricted from countries, territories or zones that are not recognised by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) as free from foot-and-mouth disease.

Certain animal by-products originating from susceptible livestock species are also covered by the safeguards.

The changes extend previous restrictions that applied specifically to Greece and Cyprus, bringing other countries and regions without recognised disease-free status within the same framework.

Defra confirmed that the earlier safeguards covering the two countries have been revoked and replaced by the wider measures.

The department said the decision followed a review of import controls designed to reduce the risk of foot-and-mouth disease entering Great Britain through international trade.

Imports of affected products are now "suspended unless they meet the relevant risk mitigation requirements", according to the official government notice.

However, the restrictions do not amount to a complete ban on all hay, straw or animal by-product imports.

Products originating from countries or zones officially recognised as free from foot-and-mouth disease are not subject to these particular suspensions.

Certain animal by-products may also remain eligible for import where they have undergone approved treatments to reduce the risk of infection.

Defra confirmed that such products "may continue to be imported where appropriately treated".

The wider measures follow a series of foot-and-mouth outbreaks in Europe, which have already prompted restrictions on livestock and animal products entering Britain.

Greece reported an outbreak on 16 March 2026, while Cyprus confirmed cases on 20 February.

Earlier outbreaks were also recorded in Germany, Hungary and Slovakia during 2025.

The government has since recognised Germany, Hungary and Slovakia as free from foot-and-mouth disease without vaccination, allowing affected trade to resume where other import requirements are met.

The latest safeguards are intended to ensure that agricultural materials from countries without recognised disease-free status do not provide a potential route for infection.

Foot-and-mouth disease affects cloven-hoofed animals, including cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and deer.

The virus is highly contagious and can spread through contact with infected animals, contaminated equipment, vehicles and other materials.

Hay and straw can also present a potential risk if exposed to infectious material before being transported or stored.

For British livestock farmers, an outbreak could have severe financial consequences, including restrictions on animal movements, compulsory culling and disruption to livestock markets and exports.

The UK has remained free from foot-and-mouth disease since its last outbreak in 2007, but outbreaks overseas continue to present a biosecurity concern.

The latest restrictions follow separate scientific research examining the potential animal health risks associated with imported hay and straw.

An assessment commissioned by Defra and published in June 2026 identified 67 potential animal health hazards during its initial screening.

Researchers subsequently assessed 32 hazards in greater detail, with 29 considered to present a non-negligible potential risk through imported hay and straw.

Foot-and-mouth disease was among those identified, alongside African swine fever and anthrax.

The assessment considered whether pathogens could contaminate hay and straw, survive within the materials and subsequently infect susceptible animals.

However, researchers stressed that identifying a potential hazard did not establish the likelihood of a disease entering Britain through imports.

Further risk assessment or consideration of existing safeguards would be needed to determine the appropriate controls.

The findings nevertheless provide additional evidence for examining the disease risks associated with imported agricultural materials.

For farming businesses, merchants and agricultural importers, the latest changes mean additional attention must be paid to the origin of hay, straw and affected animal by-products.

Importers need to establish whether the country or zone supplying their products has recognised foot-and-mouth-free status, or whether any permitted treatment requirements apply.

The government has published separate safeguard declarations for England, Scotland and Wales, setting out the conditions governing affected imports.

These measures will remain in force until they are amended or revoked.

The new restrictions come as Britain continues to monitor animal disease developments overseas and maintain controls intended to protect domestic livestock production.

Farmers are also being encouraged to remain vigilant for signs of foot-and-mouth disease, including fever, lameness, excessive salivation and blisters around the mouth, feet and teats.

Any suspected cases must be reported immediately to the relevant animal health authorities.