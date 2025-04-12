Personal meat imports from EU now banned amid foot-and-mouth cases

The government has introduced tougher new measures to curb the risk of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) following a surge in cases across Europe.

Travellers are now prohibited from bringing meat from cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs, as well as dairy products, into Britain from EU countries for personal use.

The government said its stricter policy, in effect from today (12 April), aims to protect UK livestock, safeguard farmers, and maintain national food security.

The ban includes items such as sandwiches, cheese, cured or raw meats, and milk – regardless of whether they are packed, unpacked, or duty-free purchases.

While FMD does not pose a threat to human health and there are currently no cases in the UK, it is a highly infectious disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, pigs, sheep, wild boar, deer, llamas, and alpacas.

An outbreak could have severe economic impacts due to reduced production and lost access to international markets.

The government has already restricted personal imports of meat and dairy products from Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria in response to confirmed outbreaks.

The latest EU-wide import restrictions apply solely to those entering Britain and do not affect personal imports from Northern Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, or the Isle of Man.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: "This government will do whatever it takes to protect British farmers from foot & mouth.

"That is why we are further strengthening protections by introducing restrictions on personal meat and dairy imports to prevent the spread of the disease and protect Britain’s food security."

Dr Jorge Martin-Almagro, UK deputy chief veterinary officer for trade affairs, urged livestock keepers to continue exercising the "upmost vigilance" for signs of disease.

"Robust contingency plans are already in place to manage the risk of this disease to protect farmers and Britain’s food security," he said.

"This biosecurity measure combined with all others we have implemented are critical to limit the risk of FMD incursion."

What do the new rules mean?

From Saturday 12 April, it is illegal for travellers from all EU countries entering Great Britain to bring items like sandwiches, cheese, cured meats, raw meats or milk into the country.

This is regardless of whether it is packed or packaged or whether it has been bought at duty free.

Detailed information is available for the public which sets out a limited set of exemptions from these rules.

For example, a limited amount of infant milk, medical foods and certain composite products like chocolate, confectionery, bread, cakes, biscuits and pasta continue to be allowed.

Those found with these items will need to either surrender them at the border or will have them seized and destroyed.

In serious cases, those found with these items run the risk of incurring fines of up to £5,000 in England.