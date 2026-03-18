UK farmers on alert as foot and mouth case confirmed in Greece

UK farmers are being urged to remain on high alert after a case of foot and mouth disease (FMD) was confirmed in Greece.

The outbreak, identified on a cattle farm in Lesvos, has prompted the UK government to act swiftly, introducing restrictions on certain imports from Greece to reduce the risk of the virus entering the country.

Officials said the measures are necessary “to mitigate the risk of disease and to safeguard UK livestock, agricultural production and biosecurity”.

Last month, foot and mouth disease was confirmed in Cyprus, triggering immediate UK import restrictions and a warning to British livestock keepers to heighten biosecurity.

There are currently no cases in the UK, but the highly contagious virus poses a serious threat to cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals.

New rules mean commercial imports of dairy products such as feta and yoghurt are only permitted if they have undergone the required heat treatment and are accompanied by the correct health certification.

Wider restrictions, introduced last year, also apply to products including hay and straw, live animals, fresh meat and animal by-products.

Meanwhile, the ban on personal imports of meat and dairy products from the EU remains in place, with travellers urged to comply.

Foot and mouth disease does not pose a risk to human health, but outbreaks can have severe economic consequences, including production losses and restrictions on trade.

Dr Christine Middlemiss, the UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer, warned that “robust plans are already in place to minimise the risk of disease incursion to support Britain’s farming community and food security”.

She urged livestock keepers to remain vigilant, calling for “utmost vigilance for signs of disease” and strict adherence to biosecurity measures.

Farmers are being encouraged to review on-farm biosecurity immediately and report any suspicion of disease without delay.

Clinical signs vary, but in cattle they typically include blisters on the mouth and feet, lameness and fever.

In sheep and pigs, the disease often presents as lameness, sometimes with blistering.

The warning follows a wider rise in cases across mainland Europe, increasing concern across the livestock sector.

FMD is a notifiable disease and must be reported immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency if suspected.

The UK will continue to take “proportionate, science-based measures” to protect animal health while maintaining safe trade.