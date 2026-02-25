UK tightens biosecurity after foot and mouth outbreak confirmed in Cyprus

Foot and mouth disease has been confirmed in Cyprus, triggering immediate UK import restrictions and a warning to British livestock keepers to heighten biosecurity.

Cases of the highly contagious viral disease have been detected in cattle and sheep in Larnaca. While there are no cases in the UK, officials say swift action is essential to reduce the risk of incursion.

The government has today (25 February) imposed restrictions on certain commercial imports from Cyprus to Great Britain.

The controls cover live animals susceptible to FMD, including cattle and sheep, as well as germplasm.

Restrictions also apply to fresh meat and untreated meat products, milk and dairy products unless suitably heat treated, hay and straw, and certain animal by-products such as pet food.

Foot and mouth disease poses no risk to human or food safety. However, it spreads rapidly among cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, sheep, pigs, deer, wild boar, llamas and alpacas.

The economic consequences of an outbreak can be severe. Previous UK experience has shown that FMD can lead to widespread production losses and immediate suspension of export markets for meat, milk and livestock.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Christine Middlemiss said authorities were monitoring developments closely.

“Foot and Mouth disease has now been confirmed in Cyprus, we remain in contact with our European counterparts to understand the latest situation,” she said.

She added that “robust plans are already in place to minimise the risk of disease incursion to support Britain’s farming community and food security.”

Livestock keepers have been reminded to exercise vigilance for clinical signs, apply strict biosecurity measures and report any suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Clinical signs vary between species. In cattle, symptoms typically include blisters and sores on the feet, mouth and tongue, fever, lameness and reluctance to feed.

In sheep and pigs, lameness is often the first visible indicator, sometimes accompanied by blistering.

Commercial imports of cheeses from Cyprus, including halloumi, remain permitted provided they meet heat-treatment requirements and are accompanied by the mandatory health certificate. Officials stress that appropriately treated dairy products are considered low risk.

Personal imports of meat and dairy products, including halloumi, from EU countries remain prohibited under restrictions introduced last year following increased disease activity across mainland Europe.

Since April 2025, travellers have been banned from bringing cattle, sheep, goat and pig meat, as well as dairy products, into Great Britain for personal use.

Importers and exporters are being advised to check the latest official guidance to ensure compliance.

Foot and mouth disease is a notifiable disease and must be reported without delay. In England, animal keepers should call 03000 200 301; in Wales, 0300 303 8268; and in Scotland, their local Field Services Office.

The UK remains free of FMD. But with cases confirmed in Europe, vigilance on farm remains the first line of defence.