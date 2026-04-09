UK 'not prepared' for foot-and-mouth outbreak, vets warn

The UK may not be prepared for another foot-and-mouth outbreak, industry leaders have warned, as new cases emerge across Europe.

Recent detections in Greece and several other European countries have prompted renewed concern over the UK’s biosecurity and readiness to respond to a future outbreak.

David Black, president of the British Cattle Veterinary Association, told BBC News the UK must not become complacent, warning the country is “not actually any further forward” in its preparedness.

Reflecting on the 2001 crisis, which led to the culling of around six million animals and devastated the UK livestock sector, Mr Black said the impact on farming communities was profound.

He said Cumbria was left “completely devastated”, with his own veterinary practice losing 85% of the animals it was responsible for.

Mr Black warned the UK remains under-resourced, citing limited capacity within state veterinary services and weak links with private vets.

“We don’t have enough resource within the state veterinary services,” he said.

He also stressed the need for stronger border controls to reduce the risk of disease entering the UK, particularly as trade links evolve.

The risk is heightened by illegal meat imports, which bypass biosecurity checks.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has raised similar concerns, warning that such products pose a serious threat to livestock health.

NFU North regional director Adam Briggs said: “You’ve got no idea where it comes from.”

Memories of the 2001 outbreak remain vivid for many in the farming community.

Julia Aglionby, whose family farm in Carlisle was affected, described the experience as “heartbreaking”, recalling how animals were culled during lambing.

She said the outbreak was “the worst thing for farmers to go through”, with the destruction of livestock and the sight and smell of burning pyres leaving a lasting impact.

Thousands of animals were also culled as a precaution due to their proximity to infected farms, intensifying the scale of the crisis.

Ms Aglionby warned that the UK farming sector could not endure a similar event again.

“It’s really critical that we protect Britain,” she said.

In response, a Defra spokesperson said the government has strengthened safeguards, including tighter import rules and increased border checks.

They added that additional funding has been provided to improve enforcement, with more illegal meat being seized at ports.

Officials said the measures are helping to prevent dangerous products entering the food chain and protect the livestock sector.

However, industry leaders warn that despite these measures, significant gaps remain in the UK’s preparedness for a future outbreak.