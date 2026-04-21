Eight Welsh farms join UK-wide push to measure farming's climate impact

Eight Welsh livestock farms have been selected for a groundbreaking environmental pilot, as pressure mounts on agriculture to prove its role in tackling climate change.

The beef and sheep enterprises will take part in the Environment Baselining Pilot — a UK-wide initiative led by AHDB, alongside Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) and Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

In total, 170 farms across England, Scotland and Wales are involved, spanning livestock, dairy and arable systems. The aim is to build a far more accurate picture of farming’s environmental footprint, based on real data rather than broad national averages.

The project is intended to demonstrate agriculture’s role beyond food production — from cutting greenhouse gas emissions to storing carbon, improving soils and supporting biodiversity.

The eight Welsh farms were selected to reflect a diverse cross-section of the sector, including upland and lowland systems, varied soil types and differing terrains.

Those involved are Alwyn Phillips (Caernarfon), Andrew Edwards (Nelson), Catrin George (Brechfa), Haulwen Jones (Blaenau Ffestiniog), Huw and Daniel Owen (Pen-y-bont Fawr), Keri and Julie Davies (Brecon), Peter Morris (Pembroke), and Stephen and Lisa Harwick (Llandrindod Wells).

Work on the ground is already underway, with scientists and specialists carrying out detailed assessments across each farm.

This includes soil sampling to depths of one metre, LiDAR scanning of landscapes, and comprehensive carbon audits — all used to measure emissions and carbon storage. Each farm will also receive a bespoke action plan to help improve performance.

HCC’s Dr Eleri Thomas said the pilot represents a significant step in building a clearer evidence base for the sector.

“We are pleased to support this exciting pilot and support red meat producers as they take bold steps to baseline and better understand the environmental impact of their businesses,” she said.

She added that the project would move the industry beyond assumptions and averages.

“The work will provide a national dataset, showing the range of results from individual farms and enabling a move away from national and international averages.”

“The data will help demonstrate the real environmental benefits of agriculture and provide a more accurate reflection of progress towards net zero.”

The pilot forms part of HCC’s wider strategy set out in its Red Meat Industry Vision: Delivering Value for Wales, which places sustainability alongside economic performance.

Dr Thomas said striking the right balance would be critical for the sector’s future.

“To ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for the Welsh red meat industry, it is imperative to balance economic performance and environmental stewardship,” she said.

“HCC has committed to measuring current environmental and economic performance and driving improvements through industry collaboration. This pilot is a key element of that promise.”

The findings are expected to help shape future policy and on-farm decision-making, as the livestock sector faces increasing scrutiny over its environmental impact and role in delivering net zero.