Electrical safety events to begin ahead of busy harvest season

A series of electrical safety events will commence in the East of England as the busy harvest period nears when combines, tractors and telehandlers will all be out in full force.

UK Power Networks and the NFU will send safety advisors to a series of events starting from 23 June to be held at farms across four counties.

Around a fifth of all contact with high voltage electrical equipment on the electricity distributor's networks involves the agricultural industry, putting farmers at risk of death.

The company, which distributes electricity to 8.4 million homes and businesses, says it wants farmers to better understand the risks of high voltage electricity cables on farmland.

The main risk is farm machinery coming into contact with overhead power lines, the firm explains, and advice will be offered at the safety talks.

Advice will include the importance of planning ahead, with farmers urged to mark overhead and underground power cables on farm maps and inform all staff, contractors and visitors of where they are.

Farmers should also know the maximum reach of all machinery and consider how it can be used safely.

They are being told to look up and check around before loading or unloading, using tipper wagons or trailers in fields and when stacking.

UK Power Networks says farmers can also stay alert and vigilant when using GPS auto steer systems, and always assume power lines are live.

Ros Forbes, safety advisor at UK Power Networks said: "We are determined to raise awareness of the potential dangers on their land.

“We are pleased to be working closely with the NFU to be able to reach out directly to farmers and get across safety messaging which could potentially save lives.

“Taking time to plan, informing workers and contractors where the power lines are, being prepared and focusing on the on the way you work, can help keep people safe.”

Figures show that agriculture has one of the worst track records for accidents of any industry, and the number of fatalities year on year is not coming down.

Charles Hesketh, a regional policy manager for the NFU across East Anglia, said initiatives such as the upcoming events were vital for raising awareness.

“We are delighted that UK Power Networks is helping to support these events across East Anglia reaching around 700 farmers just ahead of the busy harvest period.

“Sharing information to both prevent incidents from happening in the first place and guidance if the worst were to happen will prove to be invaluable for both keeping on the lights and keeping our farmers safe.”

What advice will be offered at the safety talks?

The main risk is farm machinery coming into contact with overhead power lines, and advice being offered at the safety talks will include:

• The importance of planning ahead. Mark overhead and underground power cables on farm maps and inform all staff, contractors and visitors of where they are

• Know the maximum reach of all machinery and consider how it can be used safely. Look up and check around you before loading or unloading

• Stay alert and vigilant when using GPS auto steer systems. Always assume power lines are live

• Know how to exit your vehicle in case of an emergency - keep at least ten metres away from fallen power lines

• Take care in dark or poor light conditions especially when tired. Call 0800 3163105 or 105 in an emergency. Use the What3Words app to help show your location