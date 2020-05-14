Eleven-year-old girl dies in Irish farm accident

An investigation into the circumstances of her death is now underway

An eleven-year-old girl has died in an accident on a farm in the Republic of Ireland.

The tragic incident happened at around 5:20pm on Wednesday (13 May) on a farm in the Malin area of County Donegal.

The young girl was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

An investigation into the circumstances of her death is now underway by the Irish police, Garda Síochána.







According to reports by local broadcaster RTÉ, it is understood the incident involved a tractor.

"The scene is currently preserved for a full technical examination," a Garda spokeswoman said.

Ireland's Health and Safety Authority (HSE) have been notified of the incident, she added.

It comes just one day after a mother and her young daughter were killed in a crash involving a tractor and a quad bike in County Antrim.

The collision happened on Tuesday afternoon (12 May) outside the family farm on May Whitepark Road outside Ballycastle.