Emergency aphid control granted as virus yellows threat rises

Sugar beet growers have secured emergency access to a second aphid control spray amid warnings that 2026 could bring the highest pest pressure seen since the loss of key seed treatment controls.

NFU Sugar and British Sugar, with technical support from the British Beet Research Organisation, have secured emergency authorisation for the use of a second application of Insyst SG on sugar beet in 2026.

The approval has been granted to help control peach-potato aphid, also known as Myzus persicae.

The aphid is the main vector of virus yellows disease, which remains the biggest disease threat facing the UK’s homegrown sugar beet sector.

NFU Sugar Board Chair Kit Papworth said the forecast level of aphid pressure this year was the highest the industry had faced without highly effective seed treatment controls since 2020.

“That year, 38% of the national crop was infected with virus yellows and 25% of yield lost,” he said.

“Some growers suffered catastrophic reductions in yield of up to 80% as a result of the disease.”

Mr Papworth said high aphid numbers were already being seen across the growing area, leaving growers “understandably extremely concerned”.

He said access to a comprehensive and sustainable spray programme would be vital to control the threat posed by virus yellows.

In that context, he said the industry welcomed approval for a second application of Insyst SG on sugar beet in 2026.

The emergency authorisation will apply for a limited period only, from 28 May to 1 August 2026, and comes with strict conditions.

Growers must only use the second application of Insyst SG after a three-spray programme of fully approved active ingredients: acetamiprid, flonicamid and flupyradifurone.

The approval does not permit Insyst SG to be applied “back-to-back” at positions three and four in the spray programme.

Use will only be allowed once specific aphid thresholds have been reached.

For crops up to 12 true leaves, this means five green wingless aphids per 20 plants. For crops between 12 and 16 true leaves, the threshold is one green wingless aphid per plant.

Growers using the emergency authorisation will also have to keep detailed records, including application dates, hectares treated, aphid counts, beet yellow virus infection levels, crop growth stages and the basis for any spray decision.

This includes any fourth insecticide application involving Insyst SG.

British Sugar will collate the data through My British Sugar before submitting it to the regulator to demonstrate industry compliance.

The sector says the evidence will be essential in supporting any potential future emergency authorisation applications.

Growers are being urged to visit the BBRO website for the latest guidance, monitoring updates and advice.

Mr Papworth said the homegrown sugar beet industry remained focused on finding longer-term answers to the disease threat.

“Led by the British Beet Research Organisation, the homegrown sugar beet industry remains wholly committed to working hard to find viable, long-term solutions to virus yellows disease.”