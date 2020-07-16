Emergency approval for fungicide to control late blight

A blight fungicide for use on organic potato crops has been given emergency approval

A fungicide which controls late blight in organic potato crops has been given emergency approval until late September.

The Chemicals Regulation Division (CRD) has approved the use of Funguran Progress, under an emergency use application made by AHDB last year.

Growers in England are able to use the fungicide until 30 September 2020 and have until 31 October 2020 to dispose of stocks.

Marketed in the UK by Certis Europe BV, Funguran Progress has an active ingredient of 537 g/Kg copper hydroxide.







Certis UK potato product manager, Nick Badger said the announce was 'good news' for organic potato growers this season.

"Looking to the future, Certis Europe has recently submitted a new product submission (Article 33) to CRD for Funguran Progress. We await the outcome of its evaluation.”

To use the fungicide, growers must ensure that any crops treated with the product aren’t exported to EU member states to avoid exceeding Maximum Residue Level (MRL) restrictions.

Growers must also ensure that Funguran-treated potatoes are not fed to livestock.

In order to meet the two restrictions, the CRD has set out a series of stewardship arrangements. Growers are advised to keep comprehensive records of their Funguran use.

As well as adherence to the restrictions, any samples submitted by a grower to an organic certifying body may also be used by the CRD to support future applications for Funguran.

AHDB knowledge transfer manager, Anne Stone said: “While fungicide sprays can be an effective part of blight control, many aspects of the potato crop affect its susceptibility to late blight and overuse can build up resistance.

"In the long term, the use of resistant potato varieties will be crucial to a sustainable blight management programme."

The devolved administrations will consider any application separately to the UK minister.

At present, AHDB said it was 'unlikely' that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would vote in favour of permitting the emergency use of Funguran Progress.

Growers who want to use the fungicide must follow the guidelines:

• Record your use of Funguran Progress and any other copper-containing product used on the crop

• Keep documents enabling the CRD to trace treated crops through the supply chain

• Provide evidence that no treated product was fed to livestock