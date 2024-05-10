Emergency authorisation for non-cruiser treated sugar beet crops

A new emergency authorisation has been issued to sugar beet growers for an additional aphid spray for non-Cruiser SB treated crops.

Growers can now apply a second foliar spray of InSyst (acetamiprid) to aid control of the peach-potato aphid to prevent virus yellows infection.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) granted the emergency authorisation on 9 May following a request by NFU Sugar.

Outlining it, HSE said applications must only be in sequence - following a first foliar spray of ‘InSyst’ and a second foliar spray of flonicamid, for example, Teppeki.

The regulator also confirmed that the emergency authorisation is for non-Cruiser SB treated crops only.

As part of the stewardship agreement around this authorisation, certain information must be recorded by the user and submitted to British Sugar by 30 August 2024.

This includes the date(s) and location(s) of any second application of ‘InSyst’ and the number of hectares treated in accordance with this emergency authorisation.

Aphid counts and crop growth stages must also be recorded at the time of decision, HSE said.

Full details of the new emergency authorisation can be read here.