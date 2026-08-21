Emergency grants offered to farmers hit by drought and bluetongue

Farmers struggling to feed livestock because of drought or bluetongue could receive emergency financial support through a one-off grant from the Addington Fund.

The charity has opened its 2026 Drought and Bluetongue Emergency Grants for farming families across England and Wales facing short-term financial hardship.

Support is being offered through the Addington Fund’s Forage Aid Scheme, with grants available towards essential feed costs where drought or bluetongue has left farms short of feed, fodder or straw.

The fund said the combination of prolonged dry weather and the ongoing bluetongue outbreak is putting additional pressure on livestock businesses.

"At Addington Fund, we know that many farming families across England and Wales are facing exceptionally difficult circumstances," the charity said.

"The ongoing drought, combined with the impact of the Bluetongue outbreak, is placing significant pressure on livestock farms and creating additional worries at an already challenging time."

The Forage Aid Scheme is intended to help farmers experiencing unexpected and temporary hardship caused by circumstances outside their control.

Its aim is to provide short-term support while helping to protect animal welfare.

"Our aim is to help safeguard animal welfare while supporting farming families through difficult periods," the Addington Fund said.

Applicants must be working farmers with both a CPH and SBI number, and their agricultural holding must be their main source of income.

They must also be experiencing temporary financial hardship linked to the current drought, bluetongue outbreak, or both.

Support is aimed at farms that do not have enough feed, fodder or straw to meet livestock needs and where this could create an animal welfare concern.

Applicants must also show that they cannot raise sufficient funds by selling or reducing stock numbers in line with available resources.

Farmers with limited accessible reserves, savings or overdraft facilities may also be eligible for help.

Applications will be considered individually and treated in confidence.

Farmers who believe they qualify can complete the Addington Fund emergency application form and return it by email to enquiries@addingtonfund.org.uk.