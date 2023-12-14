Emergency onion seed treatment authorised after collaborative effort

A collaborative effort to allow an essential seed treatment for 2024 sowing has succeeded, with use enabled until 15 April 2024.

Emergency authorisation of the Force seed treatment for bulb onions was passed on 1 December 2023.

Industry bodies said the threat of bean seed fly was 'too great without it'.

The Chemicals Regulation Division (CRD) says it expects farmers and growers to follow the conditions of use carefully and diligently.

The authorisation follows efforts made by the British Onion Producers Association, Horticulture Crop Protection UK and the British Society of Plant Breeders.

Rae Cook, chair of the British Society of Plant Breeders' seed treatment forum, said: “Seed treatments represent a highly accurate and targeted application of plant protection products that deliver the product exactly where it is needed.

Growers need to hold a copy of the approval and stewardship form, which can be found on the pesticide database of the HSE website."

Ms Cook also suggested there was the potential for further emergency authorisations for other crops that could be made available.

“We need users to comply with the details of all stewardship instructions to demonstrate best practice and encourage the authorisation of more seed treatments to aid seedling establishment in the future."