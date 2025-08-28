English red meat worth £5.5bn to UK economy, figures show

England’s red meat industry added £5.5 billion to the UK economy in 2023, highlighting its vital role in jobs, communities and the countryside, new analysis shows.

The report, which evaluated the economic performance of England’s red meat supply chain, found the sector generated an output value of £20.5 billion last year.

It also supported employment equivalent to 120,000 full-time jobs, creating around £2.5 billion in labour income.

In its report, AHDB emphasised that English beef, lamb and pork production provides not only economic returns but also delivers wider benefits.

These include managing landscapes, supporting biodiversity, and helping to sustain rural communities.

The data shows the sector’s reach extends far beyond farms and processors, supporting thousands of associated businesses across logistics, retail, foodservice, and veterinary services.

With an ongoing focus on sustainability, productivity and consumer engagement, AHDB said the industry is well placed to sustain its economic impact while also meeting society’s evolving expectations.

Hannah Clarke, lead analyst at the levy organisation said: “These figures demonstrate that English beef, lamb and pork production is not just about food – it is a cornerstone of the rural economy, a provider of livelihoods, and a contributor to the public goods that benefit us all.

"Alongside its economic strength, the sector plays a vital role in environmental stewardship and animal welfare.”

Meanwhile, new figures show that UK red meat exports surged to £966 million in the first six months of 2025, almost 10% higher than the same period last year, as strong prices helped offset tighter cattle supplies.

Between January and June, exports of red meat, including offal, were valued at £966 million, according to the latest HMRC figures.

While overall beef export volumes fell by nearly 9% due to limited cattle availability, the value of shipments to the EU – including offal – climbed by 19% to £323 million.