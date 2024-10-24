English Winter Fair cancelled due to concerns over bluetongue

The English Winter Fair, which was due to take place in mid-November, has been cancelled due to concerns over the spread of bluetongue in England.

Show organisers said they had 'no option' but to call off annual event, adding that the risk of holding it was 'too great' due to the virus's spread.

The restriction zone (RZ), which currently encompasses 19 counties across England, is currently some 10 miles from the Staffordshire county border and 30 miles from the Staffordshire County Showground.

Organisers said: "It is with regret that, in light of the continuing spread of the bluetongue virus, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the English Winter Fair on 16 and 17 November.

"Given the fact that the disease is continuing to spread as a result of the unseasonable mild weather, the risk of the RZ extending to encompass the showground is too great."

In particular, if the showground were to be incorporated into the RZ during the show, livestock would have to remain on site until testing and licencing procedures were completed.

This would also be the situation if a case of bluetongue was suspected during the show, the event's organisers explained.

If the showground were to be encompassed within the RZ prior to the show, the event would still not be able to be held as the advice from Defra is the movement of livestock should only be for essential purposes.

"In the final analysis our main concern is that we would not in any way expose our exhibitor’s livestock to the risk of disease which we believe would be the case if the event were to go ahead," organisers added.

It comes as all livestock keepers in England are now able to use any of the permitted bluetongue vaccines without applying for a specific licence.

Defra recently announced a new general licence available for bluetongue (BTV-3) as part of the government's response in curbing the spread of the virus.