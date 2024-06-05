Environment Agency drops plans to increase sheep dip permit costs

The Environment Agency has confirmed it will not be raising application charges for sheep dip disposal following concerns over the potential impact on animal welfare.

The sheep sector responded to the agency’s consultation on charge proposals for water discharges earlier this year, with it widely opposing plans to increase the application fee for spreading sheep dip by 50%.

By far the greatest concern around these proposals was the potential for unintended consequences for animal health and welfare.

The NFU, which responded to the consultation, emphasised that sheep dip is widely recognised as the most effective way of preventing scab.

Making this treatment less accessible to farmers by charging high fees for disposal would risk wider occurrence of the disease, the union said.

In response, the Environment Agency said it had "listened to these concerns and fully considered the options", confirming that it will hold application charges for sheep dip disposal at the current rate of £2,708.

Responding to this, NFU Livestock Board chair David Barton said the sheep sector would be "extremely pleased" with the agency's decision.

He said: “For many sheep farmers, the annual fee and application fees are already far too high and any increase – let alone one of 50% or more for a spreading permit – would have been completely unaffordable."

Mr Barton urged farmers using on-farm facilities to dispose of or spread dip, to obtain the appropriate permit now before any future price increases.

“Fines may be significant if regulatory action needs to be taken while non-compliance can damage the reputation of the livestock sector,” he warned.

Subsistence charges of £267 for the disposal of less than 5m3 of sheep dip, and £938 for disposal of more than 5m3 of sheep dip, came into force on 1 June.