Enzootic abortion vaccine now in stock after sourcing challenges

A sheep abortion vaccine manufactured by Ceva Animal Health is back in stock following sourcing challenges earlier in the year.

The manufacturer's enzootic abortion of ewes (EAE) vaccine, Cevac Chlamydia, is now available just in time for farmers tupping later in October.

There had been a challenge to get hold of the vaccines, causing 'incredible frustration' for both sheep farmers and their vets.

An outbreak of EAE is devastating and vaccination is a key tool to protect ewes.

Ceva is now urging vets to encourage farmers to vaccinate their flocks with the vaccine to help protect ewe welfare and prevent abortions during lambing.

Roy Geary, regional director at Ceva, said: “While we realise that the temporary delay of Cevac Chlamydia has been inconvenient to sheep farmers we would like to thank all our customers for their patience.

"The vaccine supply is now available in the UK for the latter end of the season. Farmers tupping later in October should be encouraged to vaccinate their flocks to protect their ewes from this devastating disease.”

Fiona Lovatt, past president of the Sheep Veterinary Society, said the delays had been 'such a challenge' for the UK sheep sector.

"It is really very good news that there is new EAE vaccine stock available and it should be just about in time for those tupping later in October," she added.

