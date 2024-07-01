Enzootic abortion vaccine shortage expected until August

There will be a gap in the supply of the enzootic abortion of ewes (EAE) vaccine Cevac Chlamydia until August, it has been confirmed.

Ceva Animal Health, which manufacturers the vaccine, said it “deeply regrets any inconvenience caused to sheep farmers during this period”.

The firm explained that a “vaccine batch failure in the manufacturing process” meant supply would be affected until August.

Ceva anticipates that some stock will be available later in the season.

EAE is caused by the bacteria Chlamydia abortus and is responsible for 52 percent of sheep abortions in the UK.

Roy Geary, regional director at Ceva said: “The manufacturing of vaccines is a complex process that involves stringent quality control measures and adherence to regulatory guidelines.

"Unfortunately, the anticipated vaccine batch has failed to meet the quality expected to be suitable for release.

"This has temporarily affected the ability to meet the demands of the UK sheep market within the main seasonal vaccination period for EAE."

Mr Geary added: “As a responsible provider, we are actively addressing these issues to minimise the impact on customers.

“In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, we have implemented comprehensive contingency plans to optimise the manufacturing and distribution process.

"The vaccine challenge is being treated with the utmost urgency, and we are actively exploring alternative options to speed up the supply chain for future batches of the vaccine.”

Responding to the news, AHDB encouraged farmers to explore with their vets alternative means of safeguarding the health of their flocks during this period.

"This includes implementing robust biosecurity measures and adhering to existing vaccination protocols for other preventable diseases to ensure the overall wellbeing of livestock," the levy board said.