Enzootic abortion vaccine shortage extended to October

There will be a further shortage in the supply of the enzootic abortion of ewes (EAE) vaccine Cevac Chlamydia until October, it has been confirmed.

Ceva Animal Health, which manufacturers the vaccine, said the product will not be available as anticipated for the main 2024 vaccination season.

There was initially a gap in supply of Cevac Chlamydia between June and August due to a batch being out of specification.

Ceva Animal Health submitted an 'out of specification' request to release the vaccine, but it said this was unsuccessful.

The next delivery of vaccine was anticipated at the end of August, but this has now been delayed until October, it confirmed.

The company added that it "deeply regrets any inconvenience caused to its valued sheep farmers this year".

EAE is caused by the bacteria chlamydia abortus and is responsible for 52% of sheep abortions in the UK.

Roy Geary, vice president at Ceva Animal Health, said: “The manufacturing of vaccines is a complex process that involves stringent quality control measures and adherence to regulatory guidelines.

"There have been unforeseen manufacturing issues at our production facilities, which have temporarily affected the ability to meet the demands of the UK sheep market within the main seasonal vaccination period for EAE.

"As a responsible provider, we are actively addressing these issues to minimise the impact on customers.”

Vets and farmers have been recommended by the firm to follow new EAE advice issued by the Sheep Vet Society and Sheep Antibiotic Guardian Group.