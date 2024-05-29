Essex arable farm extending to 900 acres comes to market

A rare opportunity to acquire a large commercial arable farm located in Essex has come onto the market, for a guide price of nearly £11m.

Tewes Farm, which has been owned for generations by the same family, extends to over 900 acres (368 hectares).

Located in north Essex, the land is classified as high-yielding Grade 2 farmland by the John Hutton Institute, suitable for a range of crops.

Farmland is set across a number of fields most of which benefit from a network of managed under-drains.

Typical cropping of the arable land includes a rotation of first and second wheats, winter and spring barley, oil seed rape and beans.

James Fuller, speaking on behalf of the family, said the farm had been "cherished" by many years, adding that it was "not an easy decision" to sell.

He said: “Tewes Farm has been exceptionally well run by our Farm Manager Paul Coxall who we have employed for over 40 years during which we have received local awards for both conservation and agronomy.

"Significant investment has been made in the infrastructure to allow the farm to be run as efficiently as possible whilst reducing our carbon footprint and increasing biodiversity”.

Alongside the land is a Grade ll listed four-bedroom property (Photo: Bidwells)

The farm also includes grain stores, farm buildings and machinery stores and workshops.

Recently, an investment was made in the construction of a 3,000 tonne grain store with an underfloor drying system and automatic grain stirrers.

The farm benefits from a systematic and comprehensive Countryside Stewardship Scheme carefully designed to intertwine with the commercial farming operation.

Alongside the land is a fully let residential portfolio, including a Grade ll listed, four-bedroom property that has been restored and renovated over the years.

Barnfield Cottage was formerly an annexe to the farmhouse but now forms an independent one-bedroom cottage.

In addition, there are a further pair of semi-detached cottages. Tewes Farmhouse, Barnfield Cottage and 1 Tewes Farm Cottages are let on an Assured Shorthold Tenancies.

James Wood, partner at Bidwells, which is selling the farm, said: “It is not common to find an equipped holding of this scale in this area of North Essex.

"The property has been in the same family for decades and been farmed in-hand with meticulous care and attention during this time.

"This is an exciting opportunity for either farmers or investors looking to acquire a block of commercial farmland alongside well looked after buildings and a let residential portfolio”.